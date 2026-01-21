Business Today
US expands visa bond: Travellers from these 38 countries may need to pay up to $15,000

US expands visa bond: Travellers from these 38 countries may need to pay up to $15,000

From January 21, 2026, citizens of 25 additional countries will be brought under the programme, significantly widening its scope

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 21, 2026 8:04 AM IST
US expands visa bond: Travellers from these 38 countries may need to pay up to $15,000New US visa rule: bond requirement widened to 38 countries from January 21

The United States has tightened entry rules for visitors from dozens of countries, with the State Department formally expanding its visa bond pilot programme, a move that will require select foreign nationals to post a refundable cash bond before travelling to the US on business or tourist visas.

The updated list, issued on January 8, 2026, outlines which countries are affected, how the system will operate, and when the new requirements take effect. From January 21, 2026, citizens of 25 additional countries will be brought under the programme, significantly widening its scope.

What is a US visa bonds

The policy, introduced under the administration of Donald Trump, imposes a monetary liability on travellers from countries flagged for high visa overstay rates or those that offer citizenship-by-investment schemes. Under the Visa Bond Pilot Program, affected applicants must deposit a bond before being allowed to enter the United States.

The programme first came into force on August 20, 2025, and is scheduled to remain operational until August 5, 2026. With the latest revision, the United States Department of State has expanded the list of countries requiring bonds from 13 to 38 nations. Among the most closely watched additions are Bangladesh, Nepal and Nigeria, while Bhutan had earlier drawn attention due to its high overstay rate.

Who the visa bond applies to

The visa bond requirement applies to foreign nationals seeking B1/B2 visas for temporary business or tourism, if they hold passports issued by one of the listed countries and are otherwise found eligible for a US visa. The State Department has clarified that eligibility alone does not exempt applicants from the bond requirement.

How much must applicants pay

Eligible applicants may be asked to post a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, depending on an assessment made during the visa interview. The bond amount is determined by the consular officer based on risk factors linked to overstays or compliance history.

The bond will be automatically cancelled and refunded if the visa holder:

  • leaves the US on or before the authorised period of stay,

  • does not travel to the US before the visa expires, or

  • is denied entry at a US port of entry.

The State Department has stressed that posting a bond does not guarantee visa approval.

Full list of countries under the visa bond programme:

Effective August 20, 2025

  1. Malawi

  2. Zambia

Effective October 11, 2025

  1. The Gambia

Effective October 23, 2025

  1. Mauritania

  2. Sao Tome and Principe

  3. Tanzania

Effective January 1, 2026

  1. Bhutan

  2. Botswana

  3. Central African Republic

  4. Guinea

  5. Guinea-Bissau

  6. Namibia

  7. Turkmenistan

Effective January 21, 2026

  1. Algeria

  2. Angola

  3. Antigua and Barbuda

  4. Bangladesh

  5. Benin

  6. Burundi

  7. Cabo Verde

  8. Côte d’Ivoire

  9. Cuba

  10. Djibouti

  11. Dominica

  12. Fiji

  13. Gabon

  14. Kyrgyzstan

  15. Nepal

  16. Nigeria

  17. Senegal

  18. Tajikistan

  19. Togo

  20. Tonga

  21. Tuvalu

  22. Uganda

  23. Vanuatu

  24. Venezuela

  25. Zimbabwe

How and where the bond must be paid

The bond amount is finalised only after the visa interview. Applicants must submit Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 (Immigration Bond) only when instructed by a consular officer. Payments must be made exclusively through Pay.gov, the US government’s official electronic payments platform.

The State Department has warned applicants not to use third-party agents or websites, adding that any payments made outside official US government systems will not be the responsibility of the US authorities.

Published on: Jan 21, 2026 8:04 AM IST
