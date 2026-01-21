US expands visa bond: Travellers from these 38 countries may need to pay up to $15,000

The United States has tightened entry rules for visitors from dozens of countries, with the State Department formally expanding its visa bond pilot programme, a move that will require select foreign nationals to post a refundable cash bond before travelling to the US on business or tourist visas.
The updated list, issued on January 8, 2026, outlines which countries are affected, how the system will operate, and when the new requirements take effect. From January 21, 2026, citizens of 25 additional countries will be brought under the programme, significantly widening its scope.
What is a US visa bonds
The policy, introduced under the administration of Donald Trump, imposes a monetary liability on travellers from countries flagged for high visa overstay rates or those that offer citizenship-by-investment schemes. Under the Visa Bond Pilot Program, affected applicants must deposit a bond before being allowed to enter the United States.
The programme first came into force on August 20, 2025, and is scheduled to remain operational until August 5, 2026. With the latest revision, the United States Department of State has expanded the list of countries requiring bonds from 13 to 38 nations. Among the most closely watched additions are Bangladesh, Nepal and Nigeria, while Bhutan had earlier drawn attention due to its high overstay rate.
Who the visa bond applies to
The visa bond requirement applies to foreign nationals seeking B1/B2 visas for temporary business or tourism, if they hold passports issued by one of the listed countries and are otherwise found eligible for a US visa. The State Department has clarified that eligibility alone does not exempt applicants from the bond requirement.
How much must applicants pay
Eligible applicants may be asked to post a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, depending on an assessment made during the visa interview. The bond amount is determined by the consular officer based on risk factors linked to overstays or compliance history.
The bond will be automatically cancelled and refunded if the visa holder:
leaves the US on or before the authorised period of stay,
does not travel to the US before the visa expires, or
is denied entry at a US port of entry.
The State Department has stressed that posting a bond does not guarantee visa approval.
Full list of countries under the visa bond programme:
Effective August 20, 2025
Malawi
Zambia
Effective October 11, 2025
The Gambia
Effective October 23, 2025
Mauritania
Sao Tome and Principe
Tanzania
Effective January 1, 2026
Bhutan
Botswana
Central African Republic
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Namibia
Turkmenistan
Effective January 21, 2026
Algeria
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Bangladesh
Benin
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
Cuba
Djibouti
Dominica
Fiji
Gabon
Kyrgyzstan
Nepal
Nigeria
Senegal
Tajikistan
Togo
Tonga
Tuvalu
Uganda
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
How and where the bond must be paid
The bond amount is finalised only after the visa interview. Applicants must submit Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 (Immigration Bond) only when instructed by a consular officer. Payments must be made exclusively through Pay.gov, the US government’s official electronic payments platform.
The State Department has warned applicants not to use third-party agents or websites, adding that any payments made outside official US government systems will not be the responsibility of the US authorities.