US immigration crackdown: After D.C. shooting, Trump admin imposes these restrictions on foreigners

A week after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, D.C. by a suspect identified as an Afghan national, the Trump administration has rolled out a sweeping set of immigration actions, pausing asylum decisions, tightening green card scrutiny, and shutting the door on Afghan visa processing.

The White House push follows the shooting of two National Guard members in the nation’s capital by a suspect who is an Afghan national, officials confirmed. Since the attack, the administration has unveiled measures designed to make it harder for certain foreigners to enter or remain in the United States.

Officials said the government was pausing asylum decisions, reexamining green card applications for people from countries “of concern,” and halting visas for Afghans who assisted the U.S. war effort.

Days before the shooting, a memo obtained by The Associated Press showed the administration was already preparing to review all refugees admitted during the Biden administration.

1. All asylum decisions suspended

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said on X that all asylum decisions will be paused “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.” No formal guidance has been issued, leaving details unclear.

Asylum seekers must demonstrate a risk of persecution based on race, nationality, or other grounds. If granted, they can remain in the U.S. and later apply for a green card and eventually citizenship. According to #AfghanEvac, the Afghan suspect in the National Guard shooting had been granted asylum earlier this year.

2. A focus on countries ‘of concern’

On Nov. 27, Edlow said his agency was undertaking a “full scale, rigorous reexamination” of every green card issued to individuals from “every country of concern.” “American safety is non negotiable,” he said.

USCIS announced new guidance the same day that could make it harder for applicants from 19 countries the administration deems “high-risk,” including Afghanistan, to obtain immigration benefits or extend their stay. The U.S. has already banned travel from 12 of these countries and restricted access for seven others.

3. No visas for Afghans

Afghans face the strictest measures. On Nov. 26, USCIS said it would suspend all “immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals,” affecting green card petitions, work permit applications, and family reunification requests.

Separately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X that the State Department has temporarily stopped issuing visas to anyone travelling on an Afghan passport.

4. A review of refugees admitted under the Biden administration

Before the shooting, the administration was already planning a sweeping reassessment of refugees admitted during the Biden years under the U.S. Refugee Assistance Program. The program oversees processing for people fleeing persecution who apply from outside the United States.

Trump suspended the refugee program on his first day in office, admitting only a limited number of people since, largely white South Africans or individuals allowed entry under court orders. A Nov. 21 memo from Edlow, obtained by The Associated Press, said the administration would review all refugees admitted during Biden’s tenure, nearly 200,000 people. Advocates argue that refugees already undergo extensive vetting.

5. A hint at an updated travel ban

On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signalled additional restrictions. After meeting with Trump, she said on X that she was recommending a “full travel ban” on countries she claimed were sending the U.S. “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.” Noem did not name the countries or outline a timeline. The Department of Homeland Security said, “We will be announcing the list soon.”

