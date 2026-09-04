US pauses diversity visa issuance worldwide amid security review: What it means for Indians

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What has the US paused?

The State Department has suspended the issuance of Diversity Visas, commonly known as the US Green Card Lottery, while the review is underway. Applicants can still submit applications and attend already scheduled interviews.

However, attending an interview will not result in a Diversity Visa being issued during the pause. Existing appointments are generally not expected to be cancelled or rescheduled, and the department has said there are no exceptions to the new guidance.

The review follows concerns raised after the Brown University shooting and the killing of an MIT professor, which US officials linked to an individual who had entered the country through the Diversity Visa programme. The State Department said the review will examine whether the programme's screening and vetting procedures adequately identify potential national security and public safety risks.

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Is India on the diversity visa list?

For Indians born in India, the immediate impact is limited because India is not an eligible country for the Diversity Visa programme, according to Hindustan Times. India was listed among countries whose nationals were ineligible for the DV-2026 programme, alongside countries including Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea and Vietnam.

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The exclusion is not new. Under US rules, countries with high levels of immigration to the US over the previous five years can be excluded from the lottery. India has therefore been excluded from recent Diversity Visa programmes as well.

While Indians born in India cannot ordinarily participate in the lottery, some applicants may qualify through another country of chargeability under specific rules, including certain circumstances involving a spouse or parent. Such applicants should carefully check their eligibility.