US tightens visa rules: In-person interviews back for B1/B2 applicants, other changes from Sept 2

Starting September 2, 2025, most US non-immigrant visa applicants, including children under 14 and seniors over 79, will have to appear for in-person interviews. The US Department of State announced the change in a July 25 update that narrows the scope of interview waivers and reinstates broader screening requirements for short-term travel and business visa categories.

The revised guidelines reverse the waiver provisions issued on February 18, 2025, and are expected to impact a large number of Indian B1/B2 visa applicants, who previously qualified for interview exemptions.

What’s changing?

The revised rules eliminate automatic age-based exemptions. Under the new system, nearly all applicants—regardless of age—must now attend an in-person interview. This includes first-time applicants and most renewals.

Who is still exempt?

Only a few categories of applicants are eligible for interview waivers:

1. Diplomatic and official visa categories:

A-1, A-2, C-3 (except for attendants or personal staff)

G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4

NATO-1 through NATO-6

TECRO E-1 (for Taiwan’s representative office)

2. Certain B1/B2 renewals:

Applicants renewing full-validity visitor visas within 12 months of expiry may still qualify—but only if:

They apply in their country of residence or nationality

They have never faced a visa refusal (unless waived or overcome)

They have no apparent or potential ineligibility

Failure to meet any one of these criteria results in a mandatory interview.

Discretion still applies

The US State Department clarified that consular officers can still require an interview even if the applicant meets waiver conditions. Waiver eligibility does not guarantee exemption.

Implications for Indian travellers

The policy change is likely to increase processing times for Indian tourists and business visitors. US consulates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, which already face heavy demand, could see longer wait times. Many Indian applicants have relied on waivers in recent years due to pandemic-era relaxations.

What should applicants do?

The Department advised all applicants to refer to the local US embassy or consulate website for details on:

Document checklists

Interview wait times

Local processing rules

“Applicants should check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about visa application requirements and procedures, and to learn more about the embassy or consulate’s operating status and services,” the announcement stated.

Why the rollback?

Though the Department did not give a specific reason, the move appears to signal the end of pandemic-era flexibility. Temporary waivers were introduced post-COVID to clear backlogs and reduce footfall at consular offices. The new rules mark a return to standard procedures.