US to offer priority visa slots for FIFA World Cup fans as Trump pushes faster visa processing

The United States will fast-track visa appointments for foreign football fans heading to next year’s FIFA World Cup, President Donald Trump announced on Monday, as Washington prepares for matches spread across 11 U.S. host cities. The priority window will apply to ticket-holding visitors travelling for games scheduled from June 11 to July 19, with Mexico and Canada also set to host fixtures.

Washington will introduce a separate scheduling system to ensure fans can secure visa-interview slots ahead of their travel. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that U.S. agencies had worked “to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the U.S. next summer easily.”

The president said his administration had shortened visa-processing times for most countries, with waits now “60 days or fewer,” and projected that the World Cup could generate $30 billion and create 200,000 jobs.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the State Department has added 400 consular officers to expedite processing, thereby doubling staffing levels in several countries. “The U.S. is offering prioritised appointments so fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify,” Rubio said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, speaking at the White House, said between five and ten million visitors were expected to travel to the U.S. for the World Cup. FIFA noted that more than one million tickets have already been sold to fans across 212 countries and said ticket-holders would receive details on the visa-priority system in early 2026.

(With inputs from Reuters)