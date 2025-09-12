US visa overhaul: Major changes from Nov 1 for immigrants of these nations; Any shift for India?

The U.S. Department of State has announced sweeping changes to where visa applicants must complete their interviews, tightening procedures for both immigrant and non-immigrant visas.

Effective November 1, 2025, all immigrant visa applicants will be scheduled for their interview in the consular district designated for their country of residence. Alternatively, they may apply in their country of nationality if requested, with only limited exceptions. Previously, applicants had flexibility in choosing interview locations.

In addition, beginning September 6, 2025, all nonimmigrant visa applicants, including those applying for visitor, student, and work visas, will be required to schedule their interviews at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their country of residence or nationality.

For nationals of countries where the U.S. is not conducting routine visa operations, interviews must take place at designated embassies or consulates unless the applicant resides elsewhere. The State Department has urged applicants to consult U.S. Visa News for the full list of designated visa processing locations.

The countries where the U.S. has designated alternate visa processing posts include Afghanistan, Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.

No changes have been announced for Indian applicants as such.

Officials said the changes, part of the Trump administration’s broader push to tighten immigration rules and increase oversight, will affect all immigrant visa categories, including family- and employment-based applications as well as DV-2026 Diversity Visa lottery winners.

The National Visa Centre (NVC) confirmed that most existing appointments will remain in place to minimise disruptions. Humanitarian or medical exceptions will be rare, and the criteria have not been clarified.

Impact on families and workers

The change curtails the flexibility that once allowed families to select posts with shorter wait times or easier access. As a result, applicants may face longer separation periods, higher travel costs, and tougher scheduling challenges, especially if they must travel to third countries. Additional proof of residence may also be required when requesting exceptions.

Impact on employers

For U.S. employers sponsoring international talent, the new rules complicate hiring timelines. HR teams must now anticipate extended processing delays and budget for travel costs to designated consular posts. The policy could hit sectors such as technology and healthcare particularly hard, as companies face potential bottlenecks in onboarding global talent.