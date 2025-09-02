US visa rules tighten today: Dropbox facility ends, in-person interviews mandatory for all applicants

The United States is set to tighten visa rules for non-immigrant applicants, mandating in-person interviews for most categories starting September 2, 2025.

The change marks a major rollback of the Interview Waiver programme, commonly known as “Dropbox,” which previously allowed applicants to skip consular interviews under certain conditions. According to the US Department of State, all non-immigrant applicants, including those under 14 and over 79, must now attend in-person interviews, except in narrowly defined cases.

Advertisement

Some exceptions are still valid

The US Department of State clarified that exceptions apply to applicants under visa symbols A-1, A-2, and C-3, excluding attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials. They also cover individuals renewing full-validity B-1, B-2, or combined B1/B2 visas, as well as Mexican nationals holding a Border Crossing Card/Foil, provided the renewal is within 12 months of the prior visa’s expiration and the applicant was at least 18 when the earlier visa was issued.

“This means that while many applicants will face new requirements, a limited pool of business and tourist visa holders can still bypass in-person interviews if they meet these criteria,” the Department noted.

Stricter rules for student and work visas

Advertisement

H-1B work visa applicants and F-1 student visa applicants will be particularly affected. Previously, applicants could avoid interviews if their earlier visa had expired less than 12 months before the new application. “H-1B and F-1 student visa holders who previously had a visa that expired less than 12 months before the current application will now be ineligible for the Interview Waiver benefit, effective September,” the State Department confirmed.

This revocation means that students applying for F-1 visas and skilled workers applying for H-1B visas will now need to attend in-person interviews regardless of how recently their prior visa expired.

Interview Waiver update

The Interview Waiver list, last updated on February 18, 2025, has now been officially replaced. Although some exemptions remain, consular officers retain authority to demand in-person interviews on a case-by-case basis. The earlier February provision allowing exemptions for visas that expired within 12 months was withdrawn on July 25, 2025.

Advertisement

To qualify for the waiver, applicants must meet strict criteria:

The visa being renewed must be a full-validity B-1, B-2, B1/B2, or Border Crossing Card/Foil (for Mexican nationals).

Applications must be filed in the applicant’s country of nationality or residence.

The applicant must never have been refused a visa and must have no potential ineligibility.

Additional changes from November 2025 will further restrict interview locations to the applicant’s country of nationality or residence, limiting flexibility for those previously able to use faster-processing consulates abroad.

Visa fee hike

Alongside the new interview rules, non-petition-based visa fees, including B1/B2, F-1, and F-2, will increase sharply. The current cost of $185 will rise by more than 148%, adding to the burden for applicants already facing long wait times and mandatory interviews.

The policy shift is expected to impact hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants, many of whom apply for H-1B work visas and F-1 student visas each year. Previously, the Dropbox facility provided a faster route for renewals, reducing travel and wait times.