US warns visa holders: Compliance checks continue after visa issuance, deportation possible; Even Green Card holders at risk

The Trump administration has confirmed that visa screening in the U.S. doesn’t stop once a visa is issued. In a post on X, the U.S. Department of State warned that visa holders are continuously monitored to ensure compliance with immigration laws—and those who fail to do so risk visa revocation and deportation.

"U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't," the State Department stated in a post on March 17, 2025.

The move comes amid a broader push by conservatives to tighten immigration policies, citing economic and national security concerns. Even Green Card holders who have legal permanent residency are not immune. Senator JD Vance underscored this in a Fox News interview, stating that holding a Green Card does not guarantee an indefinite right to stay in the U.S., regardless of how favourably an individual is viewed.

The stricter stance has sparked anxiety among Indian Green Card holders, particularly elderly individuals who split their time between India and the U.S. According to The Times of India, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have been targeting such travellers upon their return, pressuring them to sign Form I-407, which voluntarily surrenders their permanent residency. Those who resist reportedly face threats of detention or deportation, as prolonged stays abroad are interpreted as abandonment of U.S. residency.

Immigration lawyers argue this enforcement is an overreach, but affected individuals—especially older travelers—often feel pressured into compliance. The uncertainty has left many feeling trapped, fearful that visiting their home country could jeopardize their status.

India has long been one of the largest sources of legal immigration to the U.S., but growing concerns over Green Card security are making some reconsider their future in the country.