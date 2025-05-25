Vietnam Golden Visa: Indians can now get decade-long residency, here’s how

Vietnam has launched a new 10-year Golden Visa program aimed at attracting foreign investors, skilled professionals, and long-term tourists—with a strategic eye on emerging economies like India. Announced in May 2025, the initiative promises long-term residency, business access, and digital freedom for Indian applicants seeking a stable base in Southeast Asia.

For Indians, the visa means up to a decade of uninterrupted residency, with renewal options. Entrepreneurs can set up ventures in sectors like IT, textiles, and renewable energy, while remote workers and digital nomads benefit from Vietnam’s affordability, strong digital infrastructure, and growing expat networks.

The program offers multiple visa categories: an Investor Visa, a Talent Visa for professionals, and a Golden Visa for long-term tourists and retirees. Applications are expected to be fully digital—no embassy visits required—and open to families through dependent visas.

Among its biggest draws: renewable 5–10 year validity, access to Vietnam’s schools and healthcare, and a potential pathway to permanent residency for select applicants.

Applications will require a valid passport, financial proof, professional credentials or investment details, health insurance, and a clean background check. Once cleared, applicants receive a long-term visa with the option to include spouses and children.

The program is expected to roll out first in key cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc, with more details on eligibility and requirements to be released soon by Vietnamese authorities.

For Indians eyeing Asia for opportunity, lifestyle, or mobility, Vietnam’s Golden Visa just became one of the most compelling options on the map.