Vietnam to bring in 10-year golden visa to woo Indian investors, tourists: Details here

Vietnam is gearing up for a major leap in its global appeal with the launch of a 10-year golden visa, aimed at attracting long-term tourists, foreign investors, and professionals. The move is part of the country's broader strategy to transition from a short-stay travel hotspot into a sustainable hub for international business, culture, and collaboration in Southeast Asia, according to a Times of India report.

With digital-friendly processes and improved air connectivity from major Indian cities, Vietnam is increasingly positioning itself as a top choice for Indian travellers, startups, and digital nomads looking for opportunity, affordability, and quality of life.

What's the new visa about?

The upcoming golden visa will offer renewable long-term residency to those making meaningful contributions in areas like tourism, innovation, and economic development. While specific eligibility criteria are yet to be announced, the policy is seen as a move to deepen foreign engagement and encourage international partnerships.

The golden visa will likely build on Vietnam's existing digital infrastructure, with a streamlined application process expected to mirror the current eVisa system, already popular among Indian tourists for short-term travel and business.

Why is Indian interest surging?

India has emerged as a significant source market for Vietnam’s tourism industry, thanks in part to increased flight connectivity from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. This accessibility, combined with Vietnam’s affordability, safety, and growing expat infrastructure, has caught the attention of Indian professionals, investors, and remote workers.

For Indian entrepreneurs and digital nomads, Vietnam’s promise lies not just in residency but in opportunity. Sectors like IT, textiles, renewable energy, and tourism infrastructure offer fertile ground for growth, bolstered by the country’s young workforce and dynamic economy.