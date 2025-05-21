Visa-free Georgia! Indian passport holders with select visas get fast-track access: Details here

Indian travellers now have a smoother path to the Caucasus. Georgia has relaxed its visa policy for Indian citizens, allowing visa-free entry to those who already hold valid visas or residence permits from the US, UK, Schengen Area, or Japan, according to reports. The move is expected to significantly boost tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.

This update removes a key barrier for many Indian travellers, especially those seeking a cost-effective and scenic destination without extensive paperwork. According to Georgian officials, the policy is aimed at making the country more accessible to one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets.

No Georgian visa needed for eligible travellers

Indian passport holders can now bypass the need for a separate Georgian visa if they meet the eligibility criteria. These include holding valid visas or residence permits from the above-mentioned nations. For others, Georgia has also streamlined its visa application process, requiring:

A passport-sized photograph

Scanned copy of passport’s bio page

Aadhaar-linked contact details and Aadhaar card

PAN card

Financial documents (six-month bank statement, three years' ITRs)

Proof of employment (salary slip, ID, or job letter)

This simplified checklist aims to ensure that applications are processed efficiently and transparently.

Stick to official channels

Georgian authorities have urged Indian travellers to use only official government portals for applying and accessing travel-related information. This is to prevent online fraud and discourage unauthorised agents. Early preparation is advised to avoid delays and ensure smooth travel.

Travel industry experts see this as a strategic move to attract Indian tourists. Georgia, with its stunning mix of mountain landscapes, ancient churches, vineyards, and vibrant capital Tbilisi, is positioning itself as a gateway to the Caucasus for Indian globetrotters.