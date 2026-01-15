As the United States prepares to suspend visa processing for applicants from around 75 countries starting January 21, a separate group of nations continues to enjoy visa-free entry under Washington’s Visa Waiver Program (VWP), highlighting a sharp divide in US travel access amid a broader immigration crackdown.
The VWP allows citizens of approved countries to enter the United States for up to 90 days for tourism, business, or transit without a traditional visa. Travellers must hold a valid e-passport and obtain prior approval through the Electronic System of Travel Authorisation (ESTA). While ESTA is not a visa, it is mandatory, and airlines will not allow boarding without it.
The programme operates as a bilateral arrangement between the US and selected countries and comes with strict conditions. Visitors cannot work or study during their stay, must meet security and travel history requirements, and cannot hold dual nationality with countries considered restricted under US rules.
Under the VWP, citizens or nationals of the following countries are eligible for visa-free travel to the United States for short stays:
Countries eligible for visa-free travel to the United States (Visa Waiver Program)
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brunei
Chile
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
San Marino
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
United Kingdom
Special visa-free arrangements
Canada – Canadian citizens do not require a non-immigrant visa for most travel purposes to the US, subject to admissibility rules.
Bermuda – Citizens can travel visa-free to the US for up to 180 days, unless deemed ineligible under US immigration law.
The continued operation of the VWP stands in contrast to the tougher measures now being rolled out by the US State Department. According to the State Department, consular officers have been instructed to halt routine visa processing for applicants from roughly 75 countries while the department conducts a comprehensive review of screening and vetting standards.
The proposed pause, described as indefinite, is expected to cover countries across multiple regions, including Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand and Yemen. While no formal public list has yet been released, internal guidance indicates that only limited exceptions will be allowed during the review period, and even those cases will face heightened scrutiny.