Visit US visa free under new waiver program! Travellers from these nations are eligible

To most international travellers, the idea of entering the United States without a visa may sound improbable. Yet millions have done it through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which allows short-term visits without the need for a traditional visa.

The program enables citizens of approved countries to stay in the US for up to 90 days for tourism, business, or transit purposes. To qualify, travellers must hold a valid electronic passport, secure Electronic System of Travel Authorisation (ESTA) approval, and comply with all eligibility rules. ESTA is not a visa, but it is mandatory, and airlines will not allow boarding without it.

What is the Visa Waiver Program?

The VWP is a bilateral agreement between the US and selected countries. It provides visa-free entry for short stays but imposes strict conditions; travellers cannot work or study during their visit, must not have travelled to restricted countries in the past five years, and cannot hold dual nationality with restricted nations.

2025 changes to the program

Each year, the US reviews participating countries. In 2025, the following changes were announced:

Qatar added – Citizens can now travel to the US visa-free.

Romania removed – Dropped after review despite earlier consideration.

Bulgaria dropped – No longer part of the program.

With these adjustments, the program now covers 43 countries, mostly in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Key participants include the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Australia, Chile, and now Qatar.

How it works

To enter under the VWP, travellers must:

Hold an electronic passport from a participating country.

Apply for and receive ESTA approval before departure.

Use their trip only for tourism, business, or transit.

The Visa Waiver Program remains a cornerstone of US travel policy, balancing security standards with streamlined access for millions of international visitors each year.