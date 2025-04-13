'Visiting US not an entitlement': Marco Rubio warns foreign nationals can be expelled anytime, no second chances

Visa holders across the United States are being warned: legal status can now be revoked at any point — even after entry — if actions are found to violate visa terms, threaten public safety, or support groups designated as terrorist organizations.

The warning was issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reaffirmed the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration stance in a Fox News opinion column. His remarks come amid mounting scrutiny of foreign students involved in anti-Israel protests, with deportation proceedings already greenlit in high-profile cases. A shift in visa enforcement has been signaled — and it is being made clear that America’s welcome is not unconditional.

In his column, Rubio reminded readers that U.S. entry is not a right. “Visiting America is not an entitlement. It is a privilege extended to those who respect our laws and values. And, as Secretary of State, I will never forget that,” he wrote.

He explained that the legal foundation for visa regulation is outlined under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which sets strict criteria for eligibility. “U.S. law lays out clear rules about who can and cannot come to the United States. The State Department’s consular officers are required to apply these rules to each of the millions of visa applicants around the world each year,” Rubio noted. “Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), aliens who endorse or espouse terrorist activity or persuade others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization – such as Hamas – are ineligible for U.S. visas.”

According to the Secretary, visa holders must be aware that vetting continues long after a visa has been granted. Ongoing surveillance is being carried out by the State Department in coordination with law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Those found guilty of offenses such as overstaying, criminal conduct, or affiliation with hostile groups may have their visas revoked and face deportation.

The urgency was underscored by the case of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who served as a spokesperson for anti-Israel protestors. A judge has now ruled that Khalil can be deported. The incident was cited as part of a broader pattern of foreign student involvement in campus unrest, including antisemitic intimidation and campus disruptions following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Rubio emphasized that the First Amendment does not shield foreign nationals from consequences if they engage in activities that support designated terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hizballah, or the Houthis. Under current policy, such actions are grounds for visa denial or removal.

The administration has made clear that decisive steps will continue to be taken to protect national security and that U.S. visas are reserved for those who contribute positively — not for those who, in Rubio’s words, “seek to destroy it from the inside.”