H-1B and Green Card holders must carry ID 24x7: Trump's new rule triggers panic among Indians

In a sweeping escalation of immigration enforcement, the Donald Trump administration has rolled out a new rule requiring all immigrants in the United States to carry proof of legal status at all times. The directive, which took effect on April 11, is part of Trump’s executive order titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion. It revives a rarely enforced 1940 law and seeks to tighten control over undocumented immigrants, with millions now potentially facing fines, detention, or deportation.

The regulation is grounded in the Alien Registration Act of 1940, which originally required immigrants to register with the government but was never systematically enforced. Under the new directive, however, the law will be implemented with strict oversight, targeting both undocumented and legal immigrants through a series of compliance requirements.

All non-citizens aged 14 and above who plan to stay in the U.S. for more than 30 days must now register using “Form G-325R.” Parents must register on behalf of children under 14. Those arriving in the country on or after April 11 must complete their registration within 30 days of entry. In addition, any change of address must be reported within 10 days. Failure to do so could lead to fines of up to $5,000.

Legal immigrants — including those on H-1B visas, student visas, or green cards — are considered already registered. However, they must carry documentation proving their legal status at all times. For minors, re-registration is mandatory once they turn 14, including the submission of fingerprints within 30 days of their birthday.

Indian nationals are expected to be significantly impacted. Of the estimated 5.4 million Indians currently in the U.S., about 220,000 are undocumented. While Indian students and skilled workers with valid visas are exempt from re-registration, they are still required to carry identification proof constantly.

“All non-citizens 18 and older must carry this documentation (registration proof) at all times. The administration has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritise enforcement. There will be no sanctuary for noncompliance,” said Kristi Noem, DHS secretary.

Violating the new rule could lead to imprisonment of up to six months and even deportation for those unable to furnish valid documentation. The Trump administration has made clear that enforcement, not leniency, is now the default.