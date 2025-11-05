Business Today
Which nations comprise of OECD countries, a home to record number of new Indians in 2023

The OECD, an alliance of 38 advanced and emerging economies, represents the world’s most prosperous and policy-influential nations

Sonali
  • Updated Nov 5, 2025 12:54 PM IST
Which nations comprise of OECD countries, a home to record number of new Indians in 2023India tops OECD citizenship charts — here’s where those 2.25 lakh Indians now belong

A record 2.25 lakh Indians acquired citizenship in OECD countries in 2023, the highest number among all nationalities, according to the International Migration Outlook 2025 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The milestone underscores the growing permanence of Indian migration to advanced economies, even as visa restrictions tighten under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration through higher H-1B fees and stricter work rules.

The OECD, an alliance of 38 advanced and emerging economies, represents the world’s most prosperous and policy-influential nations. From North America to Europe and Asia-Pacific, these countries remain magnets for skilled professionals, students, and entrepreneurs seeking long-term opportunities.

OECD members: where Indians are settling most

In 2023, Indians were naturalised in record numbers across OECD countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia — nations that continue to lead in education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.
The OECD report noted that India has been the top source of new citizens for member nations for two consecutive years, outpacing China and the Philippines.

For many Indian professionals, permanent residency and citizenship represent stability amid tightening work visa regimes. Countries like Canada and Australia have relatively shorter residence requirements — three and four years, respectively — while several European nations impose stricter language, income, and integration benchmarks.

Full list of OECD member countries (as of 2025)

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Belgium
  4. Canada
  5. Chile
  6. Colombia
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hungary
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Israel
  19. Italy
  20. Japan
  21. Latvia
  22. Lithuania
  23. Luxembourg
  24. Mexico
  25. Netherlands
  26. New Zealand
  27. Norway
  28. Poland
  29. Portugal
  30. Slovakia
  31. Slovenia
  32. South Korea
  33. Spain
  34. Sweden
  35. Switzerland
  36. Turkey
  37. United Kingdom
  38. United States

The OECD’s role in shaping migration and mobility

Founded in 1961, the OECD works to promote economic growth, global trade, and social progress. Its members account for most of the world’s foreign investment, development aid, and scientific innovation.
The organisation’s findings show that naturalisation rates, particularly among Indians, are both a measure of integration and a sign of deeper global connectivity.

Published on: Nov 5, 2025 12:54 PM IST
