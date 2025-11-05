Which nations comprise of OECD countries, a home to record number of new Indians in 2023

A record 2.25 lakh Indians acquired citizenship in OECD countries in 2023, the highest number among all nationalities, according to the International Migration Outlook 2025 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The milestone underscores the growing permanence of Indian migration to advanced economies, even as visa restrictions tighten under U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration through higher H-1B fees and stricter work rules.

The OECD, an alliance of 38 advanced and emerging economies, represents the world’s most prosperous and policy-influential nations. From North America to Europe and Asia-Pacific, these countries remain magnets for skilled professionals, students, and entrepreneurs seeking long-term opportunities.

OECD members: where Indians are settling most

In 2023, Indians were naturalised in record numbers across OECD countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia — nations that continue to lead in education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

The OECD report noted that India has been the top source of new citizens for member nations for two consecutive years, outpacing China and the Philippines.

For many Indian professionals, permanent residency and citizenship represent stability amid tightening work visa regimes. Countries like Canada and Australia have relatively shorter residence requirements — three and four years, respectively — while several European nations impose stricter language, income, and integration benchmarks.

Full list of OECD member countries (as of 2025)

Australia Austria Belgium Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Mexico Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Kingdom United States

The OECD’s role in shaping migration and mobility

Founded in 1961, the OECD works to promote economic growth, global trade, and social progress. Its members account for most of the world’s foreign investment, development aid, and scientific innovation.

The organisation’s findings show that naturalisation rates, particularly among Indians, are both a measure of integration and a sign of deeper global connectivity.