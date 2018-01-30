15

TOURISM PUSH

WHAT: Conference on Tourism & Hospitality

WHEN: February 15, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: This conference will provide a platform for charting the path for tourism and hospitality infrastructure development. The focus will be on raising funds and new-age marketing techniques for making India the most preferred tourist destination. This conference will focus on different financing facilities, and models available and acceptable to all. 21-22

UP WOOS INVESTORS

WHAT: Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit

WHEN: February 21-22, Lucknow

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:The event, hosted by the state government in partnership with CII, will have conferences, panel discussions, round tables, and B2B and B2G meetings. It will bring together investors, senior state government officials and local business community for deliberations on investment opportunities in UP. 5-7

IMPROVING DEVELOPMENT

WHAT: Fragility Forum 2018

WHEN: March 5-7, Washington, DC

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:The World Bank's 2018 Fragility Forum will bring together policymakers and practitioners from development, peace and security communities to share practical solutions and explore innovative ways for improving development approaches. The objective is to foster peace and stability. 20

THE ART OF PRESENTATION

WHAT: CII Workshop on Business Presentation Skills for High Impact

WHEN: February 20, Chennai

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:When a business presentation is unable to create the desired impact or leave a good impression, it becomes a challenge. This one-day workshop is framed to provide exposure on making purposeful business presentations. 5-6

PARTNERING EUROPE

WHAT: 4th India-Europe 29 Business Forum

WHEN: March 5-6, New Delhi

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The forum is an effective and institutionalised platform to promote business links between India and European countries. It is intended to help Indian businesses tap new technologies for supporting a highly skilled workforce besides optimising operations. 14-15

OPPORTUNITIES WITH ADB

WHAT: 9th ADB Business Opportunities Fair 2018

WHEN: March 14-15, Manila, the Philippines

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The ADB Business Opportunities Fair (BOF) is a one-stop forum for consultants, contractors, manufacturers and suppliers looking to provide goods and services for Asian Development Bank projects. It has proven to be an excellent opportunity to network.