Prosaic View By Prosenjit Datta

Facebook data breach: Why Indians should be wary of Cambridge Analytica scandalFacebook data breach: Why Indians should be wary of Cambridge Analytica scandal

The newspapers had reported that Cambridge Analytica illegally harvested data on 50 million Facebook users, and used them in helping Donald Trump win his election.
Business Wise by Rajeev Dubey

NaMo: Whose app is it anyway?

Perspective

Ola Foodpanda deal: After all, a customer dropped home late, may need a midnight snack

Columns

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal: Need for a robust data protection regime

The proposed data protection legislation should have clear guidelines on the manner of obtaining consent, requirement to notify an individual in case of data breach.
Alchemy by E Kumar Sharma

Collective philanthropy model takes root in education

Interviews

Fortis deal not subject to ongoing investigations, says Manipal's Ranjan Pai

Corparazzi by Nevin John

The Tough Job of Handling Shareholders

Wide Angle by Joe C Mathew

Joe Mathew, Senior Associate Editor, Business Today

Climate change matters, not the deal

Delhi Durbar by Anilesh Mahajan

How Wassenaar Arrangement can help India enter Nuclear Suppliers' Group

After getting a step in at Wassenaar Arrangement, India is all set to seek membership of Australia Group as well.
Fineprint by Ranjeev C Dubey

Why India can't afford Rohingya refugees

Start-Up and Down by Taslima Khan

Assistant Editor, Taslima Khan

Start-ups plug gaps in online-ticketing market

Large online ticketing companies have been grabbing all the attention due to heavy funding by venture capitalists.
The Spanner by Goutam Das

Indian manufacturing warming up to Industry 4.0

My Digital Life by Nidhi Singal

Nidhi Singal

Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge - hit or a miss?

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S6 has witnessed a price drop and is now available for Rs 43,900 on online portals such as Flipkart and Amazon India.
Crow's View by PB Jayakumar

Capping stent prices

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is seriously trying to regulate prices of stents to bring down angioplasty costs.
Banker's Eye by Anand Adhikari

Anand Adhikari, Senior Editor, Business Today

Bank of Baroda case shows up urgent need for centralised surveillance system

Every big bank including the private ones from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank to Axis Bank were found wanting when it came to adhering to banking regulations.
Commodities Outlook by Naveen Mathur

Naveen Mathur is Associate Director-Commodities and Currencies at Angel Broking

Gold prices may trade lower in the coming fortnight

