Ayushman Bharat: 'Scheme will address challenges faced by seniors in the 70+ age group', minister tells Rajya Sabha

Health Minister J P Nadda has said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will now be extended to all individuals aged 70 years and older. This decision aims to address senior citizens' health coverage challenges and alleviate their economic vulnerabilities.

The expansion of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will provide free treatment benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to individuals aged 70 and above, regardless of their socio-economic status. This development was shared during a session in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, in response to a question.

"The aim of this expansion is to address the distinct challenges faced by senior citizens, including limited access to affordable healthcare and a significant disease burden. Many elderly individuals suffer from chronic illnesses and disabilities, highlighting the urgent need for targeted healthcare interventions," he said.

Nadda mentioned that the initiative aims to lessen the economic challenges faced by this demographic, many of whom are currently unemployed, resulting in a greater reliance on others. He also noted that individuals who are 70 years and older can apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana card through an application process. Various methods, such as the mobile phone application, Ayushman app, and the web portal, beneficiary.nha.gov.in, are available for enrollment in the programme.

The mobile application also offers the option for self-registration. For any inquiries regarding the Ayushman Vay Vandana card, beneficiaries can simply give a missed call to the helpline at 1800-110-770. A dedicated 24/7 call center (14555) is also available to provide assistance to beneficiaries, as explained by Nadda. To access the benefits of this scheme, beneficiaries can visit any empanelled hospital.

Features of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY initiative offers health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually for secondary and tertiary hospital treatments to senior citizens. With cashless treatment options available at over 29,000 empanelled hospitals, older individuals can access quality healthcare without worrying about the financial burden.

This initiative plays a crucial role in safeguarding vulnerable senior citizens in India from the escalating healthcare costs. For those who are no longer actively employed and rely on external support for their well-being, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY provides a much-needed safety net. Moreover, senior citizens are not required to pay any premium to benefit from the health insurance coverage.

Unlike private health insurance policies, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY includes coverage for pre-existing medical conditions from day one, eliminating any waiting periods. This is especially beneficial for older individuals who may struggle to afford or qualify for health insurance due to existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and heart diseases.

How to apply for Vaya Vandana Card

Download the Ayushman app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Select "Login as beneficiary" on the home screen of the app.

Enter the captcha code, provide your mobile number, choose your preferred mode of authentication, and enter the captcha code again. Click on the "Login" button.

Fill in the required beneficiary details and provide your Aadhaar card information.

If the beneficiary is not found, proceed with the eKYC process and give consent for OTP verification.

Complete the declaration form, take a photo, and fill in any additional required information.

Enter the beneficiary's mobile number and the OTP received.

Input the beneficiary's category and PIN code, and add details of family members if applicable.

Submit the application and await approval.

Once the E-KYC process is successfully completed, you can download your Ayushman Vay Vandana Card after a short waiting period.