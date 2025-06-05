BimaPay enters corporate insurance finance, targets Rs 20 cr in premiums by FY26

BimaPay Finsure, a digital lending platform, has announced a strategic expansion into the corporate insurance segment by launching India's first premium financing solution for corporate insurance policies. This initiative is designed to simplify how businesses manage substantial insurance expenses by offering a technology-driven, installment-based payment model. BimaPay's approach aims to support various industries by freeing up working capital and improving financial planning, thereby making insurance more accessible and affordable.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company offers a fully digital financing process with no collateral required, ensuring real-time approvals for businesses seeking to manage their insurance costs more flexibly. This innovative solution covers a variety of insurance types, including group medical, fire, and personal accident insurance, allowing companies to spread their premium payments over time rather than paying upfront. BimaPay plans to finance over Rs 20 crore in premiums by FY26, beginning with regional pilots and aiming for nationwide expansion.

The corporate insurance premium market in India is vast, with many companies needing to secure group health, fire, and statutory insurance. However, as Hanut Mehta, Co-founder & CEO of BimaPay Finsure, highlights, "The lack of structured financing options makes it difficult for companies, especially MSMEs, to afford large upfront payments. Traditional lenders don't cater to insurance-specific needs, and insurers typically require the full premium in advance, which often delays or limits coverage."

Advertisement

BimaPay's solution directly addresses these challenges by enabling businesses to pay their premiums in instalments, using the policy itself as the only security. By partnering with insurance companies, intermediaries, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), BimaPay seeks to expand access to their financing model, thereby facilitating healthier cash flows for businesses and ensuring they maintain essential coverage.

The launch of this solution marks a significant shift in the way corporate insurance is financed in India. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, BimaPay is poised to change the landscape of insurance premium financing, providing businesses with more flexible options that align with their financial capabilities and operational needs.

With the goal of facilitating over ₹20 crore in premium payments by FY26, BimaPay's initiative is set to benefit a wide range of sectors, including IT, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing. This approach is not only innovative but crucial, as it addresses the longstanding issue of upfront premium payments that often strain the cash flows of businesses.

Advertisement

"Our solution addresses this gap by allowing businesses to pay premiums in instalments, using the policy itself as the only security," Mehta further commented. "We’re partnering with insurance companies, intermediaries, and NBFCs to expand access and make this model widely available. This can fundamentally change how corporate insurance is financed, helping businesses stay covered while maintaining healthier cash flows."