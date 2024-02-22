During my visit to India as an NRI, my son fell ill, but my US health insurance didn't cover it. Can I buy family floater plans in India?

My name is Rajat. A few years ago, I moved to Boston with my wife and teenage son. This year, when we came to attend a family wedding in India, my son fell ill due to acute diarrhoea and had to be hospitalised for around a week. My wife and I were terrified, as we did not have health insurance. I had to pay a hefty amount for the hospitalisation, medications, and overall treatment as I didn’t have health insurance in India, and my US insurance wasn’t valid here. As an NRI, please advise if I can buy a family floater plan in India. What should be the right sum insured to cover the three of us adequately?

Reply by: Amit Chhabra, Chief Business Officer - Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com

The unexpected medical emergency that you faced is rather unfortunate; however, it is not uncommon. Non-resident Indians, especially those visiting India frequently, may find themselves in situations requiring healthcare assistance. Nevertheless, your decision to seek health insurance coverage from India is a step in the right direction. First, it will ensure continuity of coverage when you visit India and help mitigate the financial implications of medical emergencies like the one you faced.

Affordability is another compelling factor. Health insurance plans in India are generally 60-70% more cost-effective than those in countries like the US. This affordability is crucial for NRIs who may find their international policies inapplicable in India. Also, the flexibility and customisation offered by Indian insurance providers allow NRIs to tailor their health insurance plans to suit specific family needs. You can choose specific add-ons for a bit of extra premium to address certain health needs. Health insurance from India proves invaluable to NRIs in various scenarios, such as cases where they confront significant health issues abroad but prefer treatment in India where their family resides. Additionally, it becomes beneficial when NRIs consider relocating back to India.

Also read: Extreme weather leads to about 50% jump in reinsurance rates for property catastrophe insurance

Also read: India sees 8.5% jump in the number of CFP professionals

Also read: Irdai tells insurers to step up efforts to trace rightful recipients as unclaimed funds pile up

Regarding the right sum insured, determining factors include your city of residence, lifestyle, and the age of the insured members. However, considering the rising medical inflation, you should at least opt for a cover of Rs 1 crore and above to adequately cover you and your family. In a nutshell, securing health insurance in India is a prudent decision for NRIs, offering protection and peace of mind.

(Views expressed by the investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)