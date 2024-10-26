Health insurance: Know key differences between network and non-network hospital

When it comes to health insurance, policyholders need to understand the difference between network and non-network hospitals. Network hospitals team up with insurance companies to give cashless care to insured clients (policyholders). This means that the insurance company pays the hospital directly, which reduces the patient's financial burden. Typically, insurance companies provide a preferred list of network hospitals, assuring efficient medical care with minimal paperwork.

In contrast, non-network hospitals do not have such arrangements with insurance companies. Although patients can continue to receive all treatments, they must first pay for all medical expenditures themselves. The insured can later seek reimbursement by submitting medical bills and other documentation to the insurer.

"Selecting the right hospital type can have a big impact on both the medical experience and the cost, so policyholders should thoroughly examine their insurance plan's hospital network before selecting a health insurance policy," said Rakesh Goyal, Director – Probus.

Differences

When purchasing health insurance, the distinction between network and non-network hospitals has a significant impact on how medical bills are handled. Understanding the contrast between the two may allow policyholders to make more educated healthcare decisions.

Goyal said, “Network hospitals are hospitals that have signed partnerships with health insurance companies to provide cashless care to insured patients. This means that when a health insurance policyholder seeks care in a network hospital, they are not compelled to pay hospital fees in advance. Instead, the insurance company pays the amount straight to the hospital. For example, if a person is admitted to a network hospital for surgery, the insurance company will cover the permitted charges, freeing the patient to focus on recovery rather than finances. In this case, the policyholder only needs to acquire pre-authorization from the insurer to receive cashless treatment.”Non-network hospitals

Non-network hospitals

Non-network hospitals, on the other hand, do not have an official arrangement with the insurance provider. If an insured person is treated in a hospital, they must pay the whole sum upon discharge (out of pocket payments). Later, individuals might submit a refund claim to their insurance company. This process comprises sending all medical invoices and other necessary documentation to the insurance company. “For instance, if a person receives treatment at a non-network hospital, they may pay Rs 1 lakh and then claim the reimbursement amount. However, depending on the policy terms, some charges may not be covered,” added Goyal.

It is important to note that even if the policyholder uses the cashless facility, they must reimburse the expenses if admitted to a non-network hospital. The insurer may approve whole or partial claims, depending on the hospital's expenditures.

Conclusion

Understanding the distinction between network and non-network hospitals is critical for anyone with health insurance because it affects both the treatment process and prices. "Network hospitals provide the significant benefit of cashless care, allowing patients to focus on their health rather than immediate personal expenses. The convenience of having the insurer settle the bill directly with the hospital, along with minimal paperwork, provides peace of mind during times of medical need," said Goyal.

Non-network hospitals, on the other hand, require patients to pay for care upfront, which can be costly, especially during an emergency. While reimbursement is possible, it requires documentation and a waiting period, and it may not cover all expenses due to policy terms and conditions.

Finally, whenever possible, selecting a network hospital leads to a more efficient and cost-effective treatment experience. While non-network hospitals offer more options in terms of location and services, they also incur upfront costs and delayed reimbursement. As a result, policyholders must become acquainted with their insurer's hospital network in order to make informed healthcare decisions when needed.