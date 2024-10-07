ManipalCigna launches three health insurance plans for the 'missing middle'

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has introduced a new range of health insurance products tailored for the middle class. Named ManipalCigna Sarvah, these offerings are aimed at providing comprehensive health coverage at an affordable price, catering to a wider customer base, with a particular emphasis on India's missing middle population.

In India, the burden of diseases encompasses communicable, non-communicable, and lifestyle-related illnesses. The 'Health Insurance for India's Missing Middle' report by NITI Aayog highlighted that a significant portion of the population, estimated at around 30% or 35-40 crore individuals, belonging to 'The Missing Middle' segment lack adequate financial protection for their health.

To address this gap in health insurance coverage in the country and cater to diverse customer segments, including the missing middle, ManipalCigna has launched 'Sarvah'. This initiative aims to offer complete health insurance protection to shield individuals and families from unforeseen high healthcare costs, thereby preventing households from facing financial crises.

ManipalCigna Sarvah Uttam offers personalized and comprehensive health insurance coverage with an infinite coverage option under the name Anant, allowing customers to have the flexibility and protection needed to face life's most critical health challenges.

Top features:

o This plan provides comprehensive and customizable coverage with several optional coverages along withan option to avail cover from 31st day named ‘Sarathi’for the pre-existing conditions such as Asthma, Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity and Dyslipidaemia.

o Anant Benefit provides unlimited coverage for hospitalization arising due to cancer, heart, stroke and major organ/bone marrow transplants,available with a base Sum Insured of Rs 10 Lacs and above.

ManipalCigna Sarvah Param provides Day 1 coverage without any waiting period, ensuring that customers can immediately access quality healthcare. With unlimited sum assured, customers can have peace of mind and continuous coverage right from the start.

Top features:

o Customers can enjoy comprehensive hospitalization coverage up to Rs 3 crore for cancer, heart, stroke, and major organ/bone marrow transplants.

o Customers also have the optional cover to start their coverage from day 31 for pre-existing conditions such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Dyslipedaemia, Asthma and Obesity without the usual 36-month waiting period.

ManipalCigna Sarvah Pratham offers an essential and cost-effective health insurance option designed for the missing middle. This plan caters to both new and existing customers seeking enhanced coverage for major illnesses and accidents requiring hospitalisation.

With Sarvah Param, customers are covered for pre-existing conditions and for specific illnesses from day one—no waiting period required.

Top features:

o This plan also offers Gullak – accumulating your bonus at the end of each year, guaranteed,with 100% increase in the sum insured annually, up to a maximum of 1000% (10 times of the base sum insured), irrespective of claims.

"With the launch of 'ManipalCigna Sarvah,' we are introducing a complete health insurance solution that not only caters to diverse customer segments but also strategically addresses the affordability and accessibility challenges faced by India’s missing middle along with driving the Government and the Regulator’s vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047'," said Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

Sikdar added: "Each offering of the 'The ManipalCigna Sarvah Trinity' has been designed with tailored benefits to provide the right level of coverage and deliver Essential Shield, Infinite Power, and Instant Peace for all. We are confident that 'ManipalCigna Sarvah' which offers Anant Benefit with unlimited cover for 4 major organ illnesses, Gullak Advantage that guarantees up to 1000% Sum Insured irrespective of claims and Sarathi Benefit that gives cover from 31st day onwards for pre-existing disease like Diabetes, Obesity, Asthma, Blood Pressure & Cholesterol, amongst other enticing features, will make a meaningful difference in helping people secure the right level of coverage for their specific health needs."

Top benefits

> Each version of 'Sarvah' offers coverage for in-patient hospitalization, encompassing both modern and advanced treatments up to the sum insured.

> All plans include coverage for expenses associated with organ donation, covering pre- and post-hospitalization expenses for the donor for up to 30 days.

> Additionally, they cover the annual screening of the donor and complications from the organ donation, up to 25% of the sum insured or Rs. 2 Lacs, whichever is higher, in addition to the base sum insured.

> The Surplus Benefit provides 100% of the Sum Insured from day 1 for the 1st claim only, within each policy year.

> All variants include coverage for pre-hospitalization for up to 90 days and post-hospitalization for up to 180 days.

> The plans offer additional benefits such as unlimited tele-consultations with a General Physician and rewards for completing health activities through the Healthy Life Management Program.

> ManipalCigna Sarvah Pratham, SarvahUttam, and SarvahParam all provide Personal Accident Cover up to Rs 3 Cr, along with added benefits.

> Customers can avail a 2.5% Early Renewal Discount on the renewal premium for all plans if the policy is renewed 30 days prior to the expiry date.

> A 5% First Policy Renewal Discount is available for customers renewing under Sarvah Pratham and Sarvah Uttam plans.

> A Family discount of 10% is applicable when covering 2 or more family members under the same individual policy or on a multi-individual basis.