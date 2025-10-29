Under-50s face cancer, metabolic risks: What’s fueling the surge — and how to protect yourself

A disturbing health trend is reshaping India’s medical and insurance landscape — the rising incidence of cancer and metabolic disorders among people under 50. Once considered diseases of aging, these conditions are now striking younger, working-age adults at an unprecedented rate, triggering a rethink in how the country’s insurers design coverage, calculate risk, and promote preventive healthcare.

Recent studies show that a combination of urban lifestyles, poor nutrition, pollution, and high stress levels is accelerating chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular ailments, and early-onset cancers. According to health insurers, claims linked to lifestyle-related illnesses have risen sharply in the last three years, particularly among policyholders below 45.

“The rising incidence of cancer and metabolic disorders among individuals under 50 is a critical challenge that demands a fundamental shift in how India’s healthcare and insurance sectors operate,” said Kulin Shah, Co-Founder and COO of Onsurity. “Lifestyle diseases are no longer isolated cases but have become widespread, influencing not just the health of individuals but also reshaping insurance risk pools and premium structures.”

Shah explained that the traditional model of insurance — which focuses on paying for treatment after diagnosis — is fast becoming obsolete. “Insurers are now moving beyond reactive models focused solely on reimbursement and embracing preventive economics that prioritize early diagnosis, continuous monitoring, and wellness interventions,” he said.

“By using data to drive timely interventions, insurers can reduce long-term claims, make coverage more affordable, and build sustainable risk pools that reflect real-world health behavior rather than just historical claims,” Shah added.

He emphasized that the future of health insurance must be holistic, combining coverage with personalized prevention strategies. “This approach empowers individuals to take control of their health, mitigates the growing burden of lifestyle diseases, and supports a healthier, more productive population,” Shah said.

Young, fitter at risk

A recent viral post about a 29-year-old woman diagnosed with stage-4 colorectal cancer despite leading a healthy lifestyle shocked many. But as Dr. Vinay Kumar, AVP – Health Underwriting and TP Legal Claims at Digit Insurance, explained, such cases are no longer rare. “Contrary to common belief, cancer is not exclusive to the elderly. A growing number of younger and seemingly healthy individuals are being diagnosed,” he said.

Dr. Kumar cited multiple risk factors — from tobacco, alcohol, and sedentary routines to exposure to pesticides, food additives, and infections such as HPV and Hepatitis B, which contribute to cervical and liver cancers. The financial toll can be devastating. “Cancer treatment costs in India can range from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 20 lakh, depending on the stage and complexity,” he said. “Digit recently settled a claim of ₹18.7 lakh for an aggressive brain cancer case in Haryana.”

What kind of health insurance to consider

Given these risks, Dr. Kumar advised individuals — especially those under 45 — to opt for comprehensive health insurance with strong critical illness coverage. “A critical illness policy pays a lump sum upon diagnosis, helping patients manage not just hospital bills but also income loss, travel costs, and specialized care,” he noted.

He also highlighted the unlimited reinstatement benefit, a key feature that allows policyholders to restore their sum insured multiple times in a year, even for unrelated illnesses — ensuring sustained coverage during prolonged treatments.

Other important add-ons include ambulance cover, daily hospital cash, and wellness benefits such as complimentary health check-ups and discounts on fitness apps and teleconsultations. “These features encourage early detection and proactive care,” Dr. Kumar said.

He urged buyers to carefully assess sum insured, waiting periods, and exclusions while ensuring access to a strong network of cashless hospitals. “Securing robust coverage early not only protects against financial shocks but incentivizes healthier living,” he added.