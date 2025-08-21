15 years, 6 times growth: This Large Cap fund turned Rs 10,000 into over Rs 62,000; should you add? 

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, India’s second-oldest asset manager, has marked a major milestone with the 15-year journey of its Canara Robeco Large Cap Fund (erstwhile Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund). Launched in August 2010, the large-cap equity scheme has rewarded investors with robust long-term wealth creation, reflecting the resilience of Indian markets and the fund’s disciplined investment strategy.

The fund, which primarily invests in companies with large market capitalisation, has consistently aimed to capture the growth potential of the Indian economy. Over the years, it has emerged as a dependable vehicle for investors seeking both stability and returns from the country’s blue-chip stocks.

As of July 31, 2025, the fund manages assets worth ₹16,406.92 crore, underscoring investor confidence in its track record. The numbers tell the story of its performance: since inception, the Regular Plan – Growth Option has delivered a CAGR of 13.07%. This means that a lump sum of ₹10,000 invested in August 2010 would today be worth ₹62,760, translating into more than six times growth in 15 years. In comparison, the benchmark BSE 100 TRI stood at ₹55,790 for the same period.

The fund has also demonstrated strong results in systematic investment plans (SIPs). A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception, amounting to a total investment of ₹18 lakh, would have grown to ₹58.24 lakh, delivering an XIRR of 14.34%. These figures highlight the benefits of disciplined, long-term investing in equities.

On shorter timeframes, the scheme’s performance has remained competitive. For the one-, three- and five-year periods ending July 31, 2025, the fund delivered CAGR returns of 1.87%, 16.10%, and 18.64%, respectively. This compares with -0.55%, 15.43%, and 19.94% for its benchmark (BSE 100 TRI). The additional benchmark (BSE Sensex TRI) showed 0.54%, 13.52%, and 18.05% returns in the same periods, indicating that the fund has largely kept pace with or outperformed broader market trends.

Managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra, the scheme maintains an allocation of 80–100% towards large-cap equities, with the flexibility to invest up to 20% in other equities or debt instruments, and up to 10% in REITs and InvITs.

Speaking on the milestone, the fund house emphasised its focus on “reliability and long-term wealth creation,” while also noting its commitment to maintaining robust processes in navigating both bull and bear markets.

For investors, the Canara Robeco Large Cap Fund’s track record underscores the power of patience and disciplined investing in equities. As it completes 15 years, the fund not only celebrates past success but also positions itself as a trusted choice for long-term wealth creation in India’s dynamic economy.

