‘Biggest crash ever starting’: Robert Kiyosaki predicts deep global crash, sees silver hitting $200 by 2026

Finance author Robert Kiyosaki has sounded a sweeping alarm, declaring that the “biggest crash in history” is already breaking across global markets. The Rich Dad Poor Dad writer, who has long warned of systemic instability, claims the downturn he anticipated more than a decade ago is beginning to play out simultaneously in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. His prescription: move swiftly into scarce, hard assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki wrote that the crash he outlined in his 2013 book Rich Dad’s Prophecy has now arrived. He argued that the unfolding market stress is not part of an ordinary economic cycle but the product of deeper structural forces. Central to his thesis is the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, which he believes is hollowing out traditional employment at a pace that the global economy is unprepared for.

In his latest post, he also highlighted silver as his preferred asset, writing: “Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.” Although he predicts widespread financial hardships, the famous author emphasized that those who prepare can still prosper. “The good news is while millions will lose everything… if you are prepared… this crash will make you richer. I will have more ways to get richer even as markets crash in future Tweets or Xs,” he wrote.

Kiyosaki warned that as AI-driven automation displaces workers, both office and residential real estate will face severe pressure. Job losses, in his view, will trigger a chain reaction: reduced incomes, falling demand for property, and a collapse in valuations. “AI will wipe out jobs, and when jobs crash, office and residential real estate crashes,” he wrote.

Bitcoins, gold, silver

Amid this bleak outlook, Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing conviction that precious metals and decentralised digital assets remain the strongest shields against financial chaos. He urged investors to “buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum,” repeating his belief that silver is the “best and safest” asset for the period ahead. He even offered a specific forecast, saying silver—currently priced around $50—could climb to $70 soon and potentially reach $200 by 2026.

Last week, Kiyosaki disclosed that he recently sold $2.25 million worth of Bitcoin for about $90,000, saying the move aligns with his long-held strategy of converting speculative profits into stable, income-producing assets. His revelation comes amid a steep crypto market correction and shortly after reports that Bitcoin whale Owen Gunden liquidated almost his entire $1.3 billion stash.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki wrote, “I sold $2.25 million in Bitcoin for approximately $90,000. I purchased Bitcoin for $6,000 a coin years ago.” He added that the funds are being redirected into two surgery centres and a billboard business—investments he expects will generate roughly $27,500 in monthly cash flow by February, tax-free.

Kiyosaki said these acquisitions will strengthen an already sizeable real-estate portfolio, pushing his overall monthly “cash-flow cushion” into the hundreds of thousands.

Despite his dramatic warnings, Kiyosaki maintains that major crises often deliver enormous opportunities for investors who prepare early. He suggested that while millions may face hardship, disciplined buyers of hard assets could emerge significantly wealthier on the other side of the turmoil. He promised to outline further strategies in upcoming posts.

The author’s latest comments reinforce predictions he made earlier in November, when he forecast gold rising to $27,000 and Bitcoin surging to $250,000 by 2026. Kiyosaki regularly cites economic principles such as Gresham’s law — the idea that “bad money drives out good” — and Metcalfe’s law, which links network value to user growth, to justify his continued accumulation of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

For Kiyosaki, the global economy is now entering a defining moment. The crisis, he argues, is inevitable — but so is the opportunity for those who position themselves before the dust settles.