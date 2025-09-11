I am 19, what all should I know before buying Bitcoins, investing long term

I am 19 and a student, looking to start investing in cryptocurrencies using my pocket money and some of my mother’s unused funds. What strategies do first-time investors use to understand Bitcoin and manage volatility, including fractional investments or crypto SIPs? Additionally, how do regulatory clarity, exchange selection, and platform security affect investor confidence and participation? Finally, what best practices can beginners adopt to balance risk, remain patient, and approach crypto as a sustainable, long-term portfolio diversification tool?

Advice by Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder at CoinDCX

India continues to lead global crypto adoption, ranking first on Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index for the third consecutive year. Millions of Indians are participating, and growing clarity on taxation and compliance has moved digital assets into the mainstream. Yet many remain hesitant, as crypto can feel complex and unfamiliar.

For first-time investors, it helps to view crypto as an emerging asset class, similar to gold or real estate, that can diversify a portfolio. Bitcoin’s fundamentals—scarcity, decentralization, and store-of-value characteristics—have earned it the title of "digital gold." More investors are turning to Bitcoin during uncertain times, reinforcing its role in the global financial system.

A key driver of scarcity is Bitcoin’s “halving” events, occurring roughly every four years and cutting the new supply of coins in half. Historically, halving events have triggered strong price cycles. The 2024 halving coincided with the rise of Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million, with miners verifying transactions and receiving block rewards. Halving controls inflation and maintains scarcity over time.

A price history

Bitcoin is often the entry point for new crypto investors. Over the past decade, it has survived multiple cycles and delivered strong long-term returns, gaining confidence from retail and institutional investors. Launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin reached $1 (₹46) in India in 2011, surged to over $1,100 (₹58,300) by 2012, and spiked from $700 to $18,000 (₹12.06 lakh) in 2016–2017. In 2020, it peaked near $69,000 (₹51.75 lakh), and by 2025, Bitcoin surpassed ₹1 crore, a 177.77% increase from ₹36 lakh earlier that year.

How can you get started

Bitcoin’s divisibility allows investors to own fractions with as little as ₹100. Many choose Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to average out volatility, allocating fixed amounts at regular intervals. Choosing a registered, compliant Indian exchange with strong security, user protection, and transparency is crucial.

Recently, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary and his wife Charu Singh have, for the second consecutive year, openly declared cryptocurrency holdings in their official asset disclosures, totaling over Rs 43 lakh.

Crypto investing requires patience and research. It is not a tool for quick profits. For Indian investors willing to learn and adopt a measured approach, crypto offers a chance to participate in a transformative financial innovation that could play a major role in India’s digital future.

(Views expressed by the expert are his/her own.