Blackstone-backed ASK Hedge Solutions floats ASK Index Plus Fund

ASK Hedge Solutions, a part of the Blackstone-backed ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, has unveiled the ASK Index Plus Fund, which falls under the Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) category. This fund merges factor-based long-only equity investments with a quant-driven long-short strategy.

The fund provides a unique opportunity to participate in India's rapidly growing economy by investing in an Index with an added dynamic alpha generation component. The portfolio focuses on momentum and low-volatility stocks from NSE-managed factor indices, along with a trend following quant-based long-short strategy using Index derivatives.

This approach allows the fund to take advantage of opportunities in both rising and falling markets, leading to superior wealth accumulation over the medium to long term with reduced drawdowns and lower correlation to the benchmark. Ideal for investors seeking diversification and higher risk-adjusted returns, the ASK Index Plus Fund eliminates emotional biases through a rule-based framework, setting a new standard for modern portfolio management in India.

The ASK Index Plus Fund stipulates a minimum subscription amount of Rs 1 crore. Its main objective is to allocate funds to large-cap equities while prioritising the mitigation of downside risks and striving for superior risk-adjusted returns. The fund utilises a combination of momentum and low-volatility factor-based investing alongside an actively managed long-short strategy employing index derivatives.

The fund is structured to capitalise on both market upswings and downturns, aiming to generate wealth growth over the medium to long term. Its methodology, based on rules, is designed to remove emotional influences, delivering investors a systematic approach to portfolio management.

Established in 2023, ASK Hedge Solutions focuses on providing risk-adjusted investment strategies for family offices, corporate treasuries, and high-net-worth individuals. The ASK Asset & Wealth Management Group, in collaboration with Blackstone, oversees assets exceeding Rs 80,000 crore across multiple platforms worldwide.

