'Bubbles are about to start busting': Robert Kiyosaki predicts crash for Gold, Silver, Bitcoins

Robert Kiyosaki, the prominent author known for his bestselling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has issued a stark warning about the potential for a price crash in major commodities including gold, silver, and Bitcoin. In a recent post on his social media platform, he declared, "Bubbles are about to start busting," signifying his belief that a downturn is imminent. According to Kiyosaki, this could be "good news" for investors who are prepared to buy these assets at lower prices. He emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities when they arise, ensuring that those who are ready can benefit significantly.

Kiyosaki's forecast hinges on the idea that when market bubbles burst, the value of gold, silver, and Bitcoin will follow suit. He stated, "When bubbles bust, odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too." Despite this grim prediction, Kiyosaki has emphasised that he would consider investing in these commodities if their "prices crash," continuing his long-standing advocacy for investing in tangible assets during market dips. This approach aligns with the strategy of acquiring undervalued assets during downturns, a practice endorsed by many seasoned investors who seek to maintain a robust portfolio.

In his critique of conventional financial practices, Kiyosaki has advised against saving fiat money, which he refers to as "fake dollars." He stressed that "Savers are losers," reiterating his belief that traditional saving methods are ineffective in times of economic crisis. Kiyosaki's disdain for fiat currency is grounded in his assertion that the U.S. Federal Reserve prints "fake banknotes" in response to financial disruptions, further inflating the economy. This perspective underscores his belief in the importance of holding real assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin, which he views as more reliable stores of value.

Kiyosaki provided historical examples to support his claims, highlighting instances such as the "1987 market crash" and the "2019 repo market seizure," where he accuses the Fed of exacerbating crises by printing money. He warns that "The biggest crash in history is coming soon," urging individuals to "stop saving fake dollars, start saving real gold, silver and Bitcoin." This advice aligns with his philosophy of investing in real assets rather than relying on conventional currency, which he views as losing value due to inflationary pressures. His warnings serve as a cautionary tale about the potential pitfalls of relying solely on fiat currency, emphasizing the need for strategic financial planning.

The financial guru's statements come amid recent celebrations of Bitcoin reaching an all-time high, which he described as "good news" for investors. Yet, Kiyosaki remains cautious, deciding to pause further Bitcoin purchases "until I know where the economy is going." He draws a parallel to Warren Buffett's strategy, noting Buffett's substantial cash reserves and his potential readiness to acquire valuable assets during a market downturn.

Kiyosaki's insights serve as a reminder of the volatility inherent in financial markets and the potential opportunities that may arise from such fluctuations. His approach highlights the importance of strategic patience and readiness to capitalise on market opportunities when they present themselves, ensuring that investors are well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the market landscape.