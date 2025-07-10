230000000% return in 15 years: Bitcoin scales new high as cryptomania sustains

Bitcoin prices scaled new highs on Thursday as the largest crypto asset was merely shy of the $112,000 mark, thanks to persistent institutional demand and increased risk appetite for digital assets. However, the token was seen at nearly $111,500 as the session progressed, signaling a 2.4 per cent gain in the last 24 hours.

The crypto-friendly policies of the Trump administration's have bolstered digital assets overall, opening pools of capital to the sector. Besides that, the fall in the US dollar index and volatility on the other asset class is also adding to the rise in the Bitcoin prices.

Bitcoin recorded a fresh all-time high, breaking out of its consolidation zone and clearing key resistance levels. The rally followed the release of the Fed’s June FOMC minutes and the dollar index dropped to its weakest level in 21 years compared to its 200-day moving average, making Bitcoin more appealing to investors, said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO at Mudrex.

"Currently, trading above $111,300, Bitcoin could enter price discovery if the momentum continues. Investors will now focus on the upcoming CPI report on July 11 and the Fed’s rate-cut decision later this month, both critical in shaping the macro outlook for crypto" it said.

The 15 year-old crypto token has zoomed more than 23,00,00,000 per cent or 23,00,000 times from it's all-time low around $0.04865, according to the data from Coinmarketcap. It means that if an investor had invested merely Rs 1,000 in Bitcoin back then, the amount would have become a whopping Rs 230 crore by now.

Bitcoin has gained nearly 90 per cent in the last one year, while it is up nearly 13 per cent in the last two weeks. The data from Coinmarketcap suggest that Bitcoin's total market capitalization stood at $2.21 trillion, with its total volume traded soared nearly 43 per cent in the last 24 hours to $60.2 billion.

Pankaj Balani, CEO & Co-Founder at Delta Exchange is majorly driven by spot ETF inflows and institutional participation. Decoding the technicals, he said that the breakout candle is large and impulsive, indicating strong buying. If it holds above the previous resistance turned support at $109,000, the uptrend remains intact, with targets between $113,500 and $115,000, he said.

"A retest of support is possible, but the structure favors further upside. The move aligns with gains in both traditional and crypto markets. Fed minutes signaling rate cut expectations in 2025 continue to support sentiment," Balani said.

Bitcoin’s breakout signals renewed investor confidence and strong bullish momentum. The liquidation of over $480 million in positions, including a single $51 million short, reflects the intensity of this move and the unwinding of bearish bets, said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42, echoing the similar tone.

With rising institutional participation, favorable macro signals, and renewed interest in altcoins like Ethereum, the market is clearly entering a new phase of acceleration, he said.

The rise in Bitcoin has pushed the total market capitalization of all crypto-tokens to by over 3 per cent in the last 24 hours to $3.5 trillion mark, with volumes surging more than 44 per cent to $142 billion. Interestingly, Bitcoin's dominance in the entire crypto landscape rose to 63.7 per cent.

This rally is not purely retail-driven. It reflects the increasing role of crypto in diversified investment portfolios and a growing recognition of the value of Bitcoin. The sentiment is also being encouraged by innovations in tokenization, regulatory clarity, and broader adoption of Web3 infrastructure, said Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Operational Lead of South Asia at Binance.

Bitcoin is once again testing historical highs is not just a signal of renewed interest, but of maturing conviction. It points to a broader, more informed shift in how Bitcoin is being adopted across financial, technological, and policy-making spheres, said Raj Karkara, COO at ZebPay. "We are no longer in the era of passive curiosity. We are seeing a long-term commitment," he said.

Among other top 10 crypto tokens including, the second largest crypto token surged nearly 7 per cent, while BNB, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano gained up to 6 per cent each. Lesser known altcoins including Pudgy Penguin, Fartcoin, Stellar and others gained between 11-33 per cent in the last 24 hours.