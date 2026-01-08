Copper in 2026: How the red metal is drawing investors beyond gold, silver; here's how to invest

The commodities space had a blockbuster year in 2025 as a surge in industrial demand pushed several metals to record levels. While gold and silver dominated the spotlight, copper quietly stole the show as one of the top performers, supported by tight global supply, a softer US dollar, resilient growth in China, and heavy investment in artificial intelligence and the clean energy transition.

By January 6, 2026, copper prices had surged to nearly $13,000 a tonne in international markets, with analysts pointing to a widening supply gap as a key driver of further upside. In India, the rally was just as striking. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper prices jumped close to 50% in 2025, rising from Rs 796 to Rs 1,197 per kg. Even as gold and silver delivered stronger absolute gains, copper still outpaced major stock market benchmarks such as the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250.

With momentum firmly on its side, copper is now drawing serious attention from investors, many of whom are asking whether the industrial metal deserves a place alongside gold and silver as a core commodity holding in their portfolios.

Why investors are turning to copper

Copper is a critical input for electric vehicles, renewable energy, power grids, infrastructure and data centres. As the world moves toward electrification and digitalisation, long-term demand for the metal is expected to remain strong. For investors, copper ETFs offer a way to diversify portfolios beyond equities and bonds while participating in a key structural growth theme.

Here’s how one can invest in copper ETFs:

According to JM Financial Services, copper-linked investments offer an attractive opportunity in the current market cycle. While India does not yet have a domestic ETF that tracks physical copper prices, investors can still gain exposure through international routes or mutual fund structures that invest overseas.

How Indians can invest in copper

While India does not yet have a domestic ETF tracking physical copper prices, investors still have several routes to gain exposure:

1. International ETFs

Indian investors can invest in global copper ETFs such as the United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) or mining-focused funds like Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) through platforms that allow overseas investing under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

2. Mutual fund FoFs

Some Indian mutual funds offer Fund of Funds (FoF) schemes that invest in overseas copper ETFs. This route is simpler for investors who prefer not to open international trading accounts.

Types of copper ETFs

Price-based ETFs: Track copper futures and reflect movements in metal prices.

Mining ETFs: Invest in global copper producers and benefit from both rising prices and company performance.

ETF FoFs: Indian mutual funds that invest in overseas copper ETFs.

Popular copper-linked ETF options

Among mining-focused funds, the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) is one of the largest, with exposure to about 40 global mining companies. The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) offers a lower expense ratio and significant weight in miners such as BHP, Anglo American and Grupo Mexico.

For a blended approach, the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) combines mining stocks with limited physical exposure, while the Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) targets smaller exploration firms for higher-risk, higher-reward investors. Those seeking direct price exposure may prefer CPER, which tracks copper futures.

How much should you allocate?

Copper ETFs work best as a satellite allocation rather than a core holding:

Conservative investors: 5–7%

Moderate investors: 7–10%

Aggressive investors: Tactical exposure based on market cycles

Risks to keep in mind

Copper prices are highly cyclical and sensitive to global economic growth. International ETFs also carry currency risk, while futures-based products may face rollover costs that can affect returns. As with all commodities, timing and disciplined allocation play a crucial role.

With demand for electrification, infrastructure and AI set to rise over the long term, copper’s investment case looks compelling. For investors seeking diversification and exposure to a strategic industrial metal, copper ETFs offer a practical and flexible route—provided the risks are well understood and allocations are kept in check.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market, bullion, crypto and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

