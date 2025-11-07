Investment through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds continues to grow rapidly in India, as more investors turn to professional fund managers to build wealth. But for most people, the idea of accumulating Rs 10 crore—or even Rs 1 crore—can seem intimidating. Achieving such a milestone, personal finance expert Sharan Hegde, Founder of The 1% Club, says, requires not just earning well but saving and investing with unwavering discipline.

In a recent YouTube video, Hegde broke down how Indians can realistically aim to become “crorepatis” (those with a net worth of Rs 1 crore or more) in less than a decade. “Building Rs 1 crore isn’t about luxury—it’s your ticket to true financial independence,” he said. “Once you cross that mark, your investments start generating more money than most people’s monthly salaries.”

According to Hegde, less than 0.2% of India’s population currently qualifies as crorepatis. But he predicts this number will grow to over 1 crore individuals by 2030 as more young professionals embrace disciplined investing.

The myth of a high salary

Hegde dismissed the popular belief that a higher salary automatically guarantees wealth. “The problem isn’t income—it’s lifestyle inflation,” he explained. “I’ve seen engineers earning Rs 30 lakh a year yet saving less than government employees making Rs 12 lakh.”

He pointed out how professionals often fall into the trap of upgrading their lifestyles too quickly—moving from a Rs 20,000 flat in Whitefield to a Rs 70,000 apartment in Indiranagar or trading a scooter for a BMW. “Your salary grows, but so do your expenses. That’s how wealth slips away,” Hegde warned.

The 10-year crorepati plan

To become a crorepati in 10 years, Hegde suggests earning at least Rs 12 lakh per annum post-tax, saving 30% of income, and increasing that savings rate by 10% annually. Assuming an average annual return of 12–15%, this goal is achievable through systematic, diversified investments.

For passive investors, he recommends the following portfolio mix:

60% in Indian equities and mutual funds

10% in U.S. equities or ETFs

15% in gold or gold ETFs

10% in fixed deposits or bonds

5% in cryptocurrencies

For example, if you invest Rs 30,000 a month, you would allocate Rs 18,000 toward Indian equity mutual funds, Rs 3,000 in US markets, Rs 4,500 in gold, Rs 3,000 in fixed income, and Rs 1,500 in crypto. “Invest and forget,” he advised, emphasizing consistency over timing.

Hegde also noted that under the 2025 Budget, investors earning Rs 12 lakh annually pay no income tax on post-investment gains until they sell. “We don’t create Rs 1 crore to spend it—we create it for financial freedom,” he said.

Avoid these wealth traps

He identified three key traps that derail most investors:

Inadequate health insurance: “A single hospital bill can wipe out years of SIP gains. Always ensure adequate coverage beyond corporate policies,” he warned.

Family pressure and lifestyle loans: Weddings and expensive home loans can destroy savings potential. “If you take a ₹1 crore home loan in your 30s, becoming a karorpathi before 45 becomes nearly impossible.”

Uncontrolled spending: Increasing expenses faster than income growth can undo years of planning. “Learning to budget is an underrated skill,” Hegde added.

The mindset shift

Ultimately, Hegde said, becoming a karorpathi isn’t about luck, privilege, or an IIT degree. “You just need a proven system and the discipline to stick to it. Dreamers only watch videos and feel inspired—achievers take action,” he said.

For India’s young earners navigating rising costs and financial temptations, his message is clear: consistency beats windfalls. The journey to Rs 1 crore begins not with a raise—but with the next SIP.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market, bullion, crypto and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.