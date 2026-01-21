Crypto investing: Should I use SIPs, buy market dips, or follow a hybrid strategy?

I’ve been trying to invest regularly but struggle with consistency when buying manually each week. I either forget or hesitate, hoping prices will fall. I’m now considering switching to a more automated approach, such as a crypto SIP, to bring discipline and reduce emotional decision-making. I currently use CoinSwitch but am unsure what strategy works best over the long term. From an investor’s perspective, is it better to rely on automated SIPs, time purchases during market dips, or use a hybrid approach? How should I balance consistency with the opportunity to buy at better prices?

Advice by Purvang Mashru, Senior Quantitative Research Analyst at 1 Finance

In crypto, where volatility is structurally high, process matters more than timing. From a long-term investor’s perspective, the key is not finding the perfect entry price, but building a process that removes emotion and ensures sustained participation in the market.

Automated SIP-style investing works well because it enforces discipline. By investing a fixed amount at regular intervals, you average out entry prices across cycles and avoid the common behavioral trap of waiting endlessly for “better levels” that may never come. Over multi-year horizons, consistency tends to matter more than precision.

Pure dip-buying strategies, while attractive in theory, are much harder to execute in practice. Most investors underestimate how difficult it is to deploy capital during periods of fear, and often end up buying later than planned or missing the opportunity altogether. This leads to irregular investing and higher emotional stress.

A hybrid approach is often the most practical. Investors can allocate a core portion of their capital to automated, periodic investments to ensure steady exposure, and keep a smaller tactical allocation aside for deploying during sharp corrections or periods of extreme pessimism. This preserves discipline while retaining some flexibility to take advantage of dislocations.

So, define rules in advance. How much goes into regular investing, how much is reserved for opportunistic buying, and under what conditions the latter is deployed. Over time, a rules-based framework tends to outperform ad-hoc decision-making driven by short-term price movements.

Some points on Crypto SIPs

India has once again emerged as the world’s leading market for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis’ 2025 report. While interest in digital assets continues to deepen, many first-time investors remain uncertain about how to begin their journey. Crypto markets are inherently volatile, with prices often moving sharply in short periods.

Crypto Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are gaining traction as a structured way for investors to participate in digital assets, mirroring the disciplined approach used in equity and mutual fund SIPs. A crypto SIP allows investors to set up automated, periodic purchases of selected cryptocurrencies through exchanges such as CoinDCX. Investors can choose the contribution amount and frequency—daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly—ensuring investments are made consistently according to a predefined plan.

One of the key advantages of crypto SIPs is rupee-cost averaging. By investing at regular intervals, investors automatically buy more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high, reducing the impact of short-term price volatility. This approach is particularly relevant in the highly volatile crypto market. Crypto SIPs also promote disciplined investing by encouraging regular contributions aligned with long-term financial objectives.

Accessibility is another important benefit. Many platforms allow SIP investments starting from as little as ₹100, lowering the entry barrier for retail investors. Flexibility further adds to their appeal, as investors can modify investment amounts, frequencies, or even pause contributions based on their financial situation. Additionally, SIPs enable portfolio diversification by spreading investments across multiple cryptocurrencies, helping manage risk while maintaining balanced exposure.

Automation features such as auto-debit simplify the process by eliminating the need for manual intervention. Popular cryptocurrencies available for SIPs on platforms like CoinDCX include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Polygon, and Solana.

To begin a crypto SIP, investors need to select a regulated exchange, complete KYC requirements as per Indian regulations, choose their preferred cryptocurrencies, and set investment parameters such as amount and frequency. Overall, crypto SIPs offer a convenient and disciplined pathway to gain regular exposure to digital assets while navigating market volatility in a structured manner.

Staying informed about market trends, news, and broader developments is therefore essential to identifying potential opportunities. Platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko offer real-time data on asset performance, enabling investors to monitor allocations, track progress, and stay aligned with long-term investment objectives.