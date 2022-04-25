Five apps that can help you manage your spends

The weekend has come to a close. Have you gone out with friends, eaten out, or gone shopping? Do you want to know how much you've spent and whether you've actually burned a hole in your wallet?

Keeping track of your spending may not be easy, but if you make it a habit, it may provide you with a lifetime of rewards in terms of money management and budgeting for rainy days.

If keeping track of every rupee you have spent is too time consuming, there is a computerised way to keep track of your finances.

To be able to better keep track of your expenses, try digital apps. Managing your money will soon become the least of your problems.

There are a varied range of mobile apps that help in managing your wallet. Some are free while others are paid. Here are a few you can explore before picking what suits your requirements best.

Money Manager:

The app allows users to generate spending reports, review their daily, weekly and monthly financial data. It also has features like spending tracker and budget planner. It offers easily understandable graphs and charts to better understand your money habits.

This app is available for both Android and iOS devices. All features of the app are completely free and there are no premium services behind pay walls, albeit the free version contains in-app advertisements.



Walnut:

This app offers features every money manager app offers and on top of that also provides credit and esy EMI services for purchases at top brands. Moreover, the app is powered by an RBI regulated NBFC, which gives users a sense of security while using it.

This app is also available for Android as well as iOS users. The basic version is behind paywalls and offers several features which avn be used to track spending and monitor investments.

Wally:

This app lets you split bills, categorise expenses, track expenses and also monitor historical expenses.

This app is only available for Android users. Moreover, it contains in app advertisements. Furthermore, there is no feature to track investments.

Spendee:

Spendee lets you keep track of your expenses and also draft a budget to spend wisely. It also provides personal insights based on your money habits. The app works on dark mode and can also handle multiple currencies.

The app is available for both Android and iOS users. It is also a free app but users can also upgrade to a paid version which has premium features.

Monefy:

This is a paid app which works across Android, iOS and Windows phones. It also supports multiple currencies and does not have any in-app advertisements. Moreover, it is password protected to ensure security when it comes to your money matters.

It helps you track your expenses and budget efficiently for your upcoming expenses. It also offers informative charts and graphs for better understanding. It does not have an investment tracking feature as of now.