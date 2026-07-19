From monthly rent to long-term wealth: Six financial habits every urban Indian should build early

For many urban Indians, paying rent is one of the largest monthly expenses. However, financial experts say the difference between remaining a lifelong tenant and building long-term wealth is not determined by income alone. Instead, it depends on adopting disciplined financial habits early. According to investment professionals and fintech executives, consistent investing, prudent budgeting, diversification and periodic portfolio reviews can help convert regular monthly cash flows into appreciating assets over time.

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Invest before you spend

Chirag Mehta, founder of Arbour Investments, says wealth creation should be treated as a habit rather than a milestone. His first recommendation is to "pay yourself first" by investing 25-30% of income before spending on discretionary expenses. Automating monthly investments can help build discipline and ensure that investing becomes a priority rather than an afterthought. According to Mehta, wealth is created from money invested consistently, not from what remains at the end of the month.

Keep housing costs and emergencies under control

Housing is often the biggest recurring expense for urban households. Mehta recommends limiting rent to no more than 30% of take-home income and directing the surplus towards investments instead of lifestyle upgrades. He argues that renting itself is not a barrier to wealth creation, provided the savings are invested productively.

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Building an emergency fund is equally important. Experts advise maintaining liquid savings equivalent to at least six months of expenses to avoid selling long-term investments during market downturns or periods of unemployment. Starting early also plays a crucial role. Mehta notes that a 25-year-old investing ₹20,000 a month can accumulate significantly more wealth by age 45 than someone who starts investing at 35 even if the latter contributes twice as much, underscoring the power of compounding.

Diversify beyond traditional investments

Mehta believes many Indian investors remain overly dependent on savings accounts, gold and equities while overlooking structured fixed-income products. He points to secured real estate-backed non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which offer contractual cash flows backed by hard assets, as well as SEBI-regulated Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) that provide professionally managed exposure to diversified real estate strategies. These products enable investors to participate in the real estate market without directly owning physical property.

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He also advises investors to review their portfolios annually instead of making frequent changes. Rebalancing allocations between equities, structured debt and real assets once a year can improve long-term outcomes while reducing unnecessary portfolio churn.

Track spending and automate investing

Sarika Shetty, CEO and Co-founder of RentenPe, says financial discipline begins with understanding where every rupee goes. She recommends budgeting frameworks such as the 50-30-20 rule to separate essential expenses, discretionary spending and savings. She also advocates starting SIPs as soon as income begins, maintaining a dedicated emergency fund and reviewing recurring commitments—including rent, insurance premiums, EMIs and subscriptions—every year. According to Shetty, rent payment records should also be viewed as evidence of financial discipline rather than merely an unavoidable expense.

Long-term habits matter more than income

The experts agree that building wealth is less about earning a higher salary and more about maintaining disciplined financial habits over decades. By investing consistently, keeping housing costs under control, diversifying investments and reviewing finances regularly, urban Indians can steadily convert monthly earnings into long-term wealth and strengthen their financial security.