From Rs 1 cr to Rs 5 cr net worth: Why the goalpost of wealth keeps shifting

For decades, reaching the Rs 1 crore mark was seen as the ultimate financial milestone for India’s middle class — a number associated with stability, freedom, and success. But in today’s fast-changing wealth landscape, many professionals say hitting Rs 1 crore no longer feels extraordinary. In fact, for some, it becomes the starting point of a new cycle of pressure and comparison.

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Financial expert and Chartered Accountant Kanan Bahl recently highlighted this growing phenomenon through a LinkedIn post that resonated widely among young professionals and investors.

Sharing the story of a corporate employee who crossed Rs 1 crore in net worth after nearly 10 years of work, Bahl pointed out how quickly the emotional excitement faded after the milestone was achieved.

What once felt like “THE NUMBER” eventually became “just a number and honestly… fuel for the next one,” the individual admitted.

The long journey behind the first crore

The story reflects the financial reality of many salaried professionals in urban India.

Coming from a middle-class background without significant financial backing or inherited wealth, the employee started with a salary of Rs 6 lakh per annum in 2016. Over the next decade, income grew nearly tenfold through career progression, investing discipline, and additional income streams.

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But the journey was far from perfect.

“I was absolute crap at money management till 2019. Zero savings. Living paycheck to paycheck,” the post said.

There were setbacks too, particularly during attempts at intraday trading.

“Got punched in the face in intraday. Lost money. Ego too,” the individual wrote candidly.

Eventually, a combination of systematic investing and structured trading strategies helped build long-term wealth and passive income. After years of discipline, the individual finally crossed the Rs 1 crore mark.

Yet instead of long-term happiness, the achievement triggered a new psychological shift.

Why Rs 1 crore no longer feels enough

According to Bahl, this is becoming increasingly common among high-earning young professionals.

“Do you think people feel happiness after reaching the Rs 1 crore / Rs 5 crore corpus mark? No! They feel NERVOUS,” he wrote.

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The reason, he explained, is that financial goalposts keep moving upward.

Bahl shared the example of a friend who once believed Rs 1 crore would permanently change his life. But after achieving the milestone early in his career, the comparison cycle immediately began.

“Every other person is a crorepati now,” the friend reportedly felt.

Soon, the target shifted toward Rs 3 crore. Even after reaching that figure in his late twenties, the dissatisfaction continued.

“Zepto founders are 8 years younger to me and they are almost billionaires,” the friend later said.

The pattern highlights how wealth comparisons increasingly depend not on personal progress, but on constantly changing social benchmarks.

Wealth goals

Experts describe this behavior using concepts such as the “Hedonic Treadmill” and the “Arrival Fallacy.”

The Hedonic Treadmill refers to the human tendency to quickly adapt to improved financial conditions or lifestyle upgrades. What once seemed extraordinary soon becomes normal, leading people to chase the next milestone.

The Arrival Fallacy, meanwhile, is the belief that reaching a particular target — whether a salary figure, net worth level, or luxury purchase — will create lasting happiness.

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“The goalpost keeps on moving and hence, there’s no point comparing yourself to others,” Bahl explained.

Psychologists say social media, startup culture, and constant exposure to stories of rapid wealth creation have amplified this pressure, especially among younger Indians.

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Beyond the numbers

Bahl clarified that earning more money and building wealth remain important, particularly in an uncertain economic environment with rising inflation and healthcare costs.

However, he warned against attaching happiness entirely to financial milestones.

“Sure, having more money is good. But having ‘more money’ never ends,” he wrote.

Instead, he encouraged people to focus on experiences, personal growth, relationships, and meaningful long-term goals alongside investing and wealth creation.

For many professionals today, the challenge is no longer just reaching the first crore — it is learning when enough actually feels enough.

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