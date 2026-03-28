Gold, Silver rates on March 28: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on March 28, 2026 remained unchanged across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,558 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,345 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,39,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

City 24K gold (₹) 22K gold (₹) 18K gold (₹) Delhi 14,573 13,360 10,934 Mumbai 14,558 13,345 10,919 Kolkata 14,558 13,345 10,919 Chennai 14,652 13,431 11,201

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

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City Silver (₹/10 gm) Silver (₹/kg) Delhi 2,399 2,39,900 Mumbai 2,399 2,39,900 Kolkata 2,399 2,39,900 Chennai 2,499 2,49,900

MCX closing prices (last trading session on March 27, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rose 1.53% to ₹1,44,690 per 10 grams on Friday from the previous close of ₹1,42,514, while physical bullion prices remained firm in late trade. Silver on the other hand, gained as MCX prices rose nearly 0.97% to ₹2,22,000 per kg compared to ₹2,19,87 per kg in the previous close.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,44,690 per 10 grams Up 1.53% Silver ₹2,22,000 per kg Up 0.97%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.