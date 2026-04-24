TCS Nashik latest: In a latest development, a seventh employee at the Nashik branch of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) accused her colleagues of sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate remarks inside the workplace.

The victim joined the TCS Nashik branch as a female associate in June 2025, from which time she faced continuous harassment and obscene comments from the three accused.

Advertisement

The complaint is a part of the 9 FIRs registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of employees at the TCS facility. A total of 8 employees, including a woman HR manager, have been arrested so far.

According to the statement accessed by India Today, she was a telecaller tasked with informing bank outstanding credit card loan holders. She said that her team has 5 team leaders. According to the victim, her team works in two shifts - 8 am to 5 pm and 9 am to 6 pm.

Read TCS victim's harrowing testimony here

She alleged that one of the team leads, who is also an accused in the case, asked personal and intrusive questions repeatedly about her relationship status and private life.

Advertisement

The victim said, "It is like 06.00 am to 06.00 pm. I work in the second shift from 09.00 am to 06.00 pm In January 2026, while I was in the office, [name redacted] called me to his desk, stared at me and started asking me about my family. He asked me if I had a boyfriend. Did I have an ex-boyfriend? I left in shame after he asked me about my private life in this way."

In her complaint, she stated that another accused in the case often indulged in body shaming, making comments like, "You are very thin, you should join a gym, and that will make you look even better in shape."

ICYMI | How TCS, Lenskart And Namita Thapar Became Part Of A Wider Debate Over Corporate Conduct

Advertisement

She alleged that the accused even asked her, "Do you have any boyfriends? Are you in a relationship with anyone? Do you like anyone in ODC? Have you found anyone yet?"

Furthermore, she said that one accused asked the other, "Should I get her set up for you?". She alleged that this person not only asked about her daily life and personal matters but also kept stalking her and staring at her.

"Also, [name redacted], seeing me alone from time to time, as my parents were not residing in Nashik, he would ask me to go out with him, which I did not like at all, so I told [name redacted] about this, but he was not ready to listen; this caused me a lot of mental stress. I wanted to complain about this in the company, but since [name redacted], [name redacted] and [name redacted] were dominant and held clout in the company, I could not complain to anyone."

DON'T MISS | TCS Nashik case: What POSH Act says? All you need to know

Apart from this, she mentioned a specific incident which took place around Gudi Padwa when she was dressed up in festive attire.

Advertisement

According to the police statement, she said that one of the accused called her to his desk a couple of times but she ignored him as he would always look at her maliciously and ask obscene questions. She alleged that this time was different as the accused pointed towards her and called her in front of everyone.

When she could not ignore him and was forced to go to his desk, the accused asked her, "Don't you perform Puja on the day of the festival? Do you just get ready and come to the office?"

Meanwhile, TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance poplicy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in the Nashik case have been suspended.