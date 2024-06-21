Grip Invest floats theme-based investing tool for bonds, SDIs

Investment platform Grip Invest has floated an industry-first feature in the bond and Securitised Debt Instruments (SDI) market. The feature, Basket by Grip Invest, provides a hassle-free investment experience to fixed-income investors, by classifying SDIs and bonds into investment themes.

The feature places curated bonds and SDIs into theme-based baskets. Designed to perform with a click payment, Basket by Grip Invest takes care of diversification and high returns for retail investors on Grip Invest.

Corporate Bonds are debt obligations when investors lend money to the company issuing the bond, and the company agrees to pay interest on the principal amount. In most cases, the company also returns the principal when the bond matures. Bonds do not grant ownership rights like stocks. They are a form of debt investment offering fixed income to investors.

Individual loans and debt are securitised to create Securitised Debt Instruments. Investors who invest in these securities can receive income from the underlying assets. SDIs are asset-backed securities. Banks and financial institutions securitise debt to free up capital and lower interest rates.

Choosing a bond to invest in, from hundreds of options can be challenging, especially for retail investors. Thus, there emerged a need for an objective financial tool like Basket by Grip Invest, that provides a theme-based pool of high-yield investments. For the cautious newcomer, Basket by Grip Invest offers a stress-free entry point. For the seasoned investor, the option maximises diversification with minimal effort.

The first set of Baskets launched on Grip Invest include - High Return Basket, High Rated Basket, Gold Shield Basket, Digi Loan Basket, and Ultra Short Tenure Basket. Investors can thus analyse and adopt baskets that align best with their investment goals.

“Achieving high returns without undue stress should be every fixed-income investor’s experience, be it a novice or a veteran. Enabling investors to pick a theme-based pre-designed portfolio, with the assurance of diversification, and the convenience of payment is what makes this industry-first feature a standout. With Basket, Grip Invest aims to progress its founding value of democratizing high-yield investing, by offering a convenient and transparent path to building a robust high-yield investment portfolio, for all,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Grip Invest.

In financial markets often characterised by complexity and risk, Basket by Grip Invest claims to offer a promising direction to India’s expanding retail bond market that has grown 600% since SEBI’s OBPP regulations were released.

The launch of this category projects Grip Invest’s commitment to addressing complexities and uncertainties faced by retail investors, while also setting a new standard for innovation and investor empowerment.