How to choose the perfect neighbourhood for your first home

Choosing the perfect neighbourhood for your first home is an essential step in the home-buying process. The right environment significantly impacts your quality of life and can turn your house into a home. This article guides you through the process of finding the perfect neighbourhood for your first home.

Related Articles

When choosing a neighbourhood, establish your priorities. You might favour access to amenities, proximity to work, school districts you prefer, or the proximity to family and friends. You might be looking for a quiet, rural setting or crave the vibrancy of city life. Knowing what you value can guide your choice.

Gunjan Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments, said, "Location is very critical before making a real estate investment. When planning your first home, pay close attention to the location. Learn more about the neighbourhood, social livability, and accessibility. Find the distance from the workstation. If you visit the office regularly, your home mustn't be far away from the workstation. It will save time in unnecessary commuting. If you have kids, then do look for popular schools in the vicinity. Examine the potential for future growth in the form of new roadways, metro lines, retail hubs, office complexes, etc. A robust pipeline of development nearby can always help in higher price growth in the foreseeable future."

Once you have determined your priorities, research is critical. Use online real estate sites or apps to get a closer feel for areas you are considering. Many sites provide information about a neighbourhood's demographics, crime rates, public transportation availability, and school rankings.

Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group, said, "The meaning of location might vary for everyone. Nevertheless, it is an essential parameter in a home purchase endeavour. If someone wants a cosmopolitan lifestyle, then the neighbourhood should be fraught with plenty of malls, lifestyle stores, F&Bs, nightclubs, hypermarkets, multiplexes, etc. If you prefer to lead a calm and serene life, then go for locations that are a little away from the hustle and bustle of the usual city life. A quiet neighbourhood with all the basic requirements will suffice."

Always visit the neighbourhoods you are considering at different times. A place might be quiet during the day but noisy at night. Check on traffic patterns and parking situations, too. If you value peace, a neighbourhood close to nightlife or busy highways might not be for you.

Remember to consider the future. Ask about any planned development in the area that could impact property values. Additionally, while you might not have children now, you might in the future, so it's wise to consider the quality of local schools.

Another essential aspect is the affordability of the neighbourhood. Be sure to consider not only the cost of the home but also the cost of living, including utilities, transportation, and groceries.