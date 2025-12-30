Silver prices staged a sharp rebound on Tuesday after suffering their steepest single-day fall in nearly five years, underscoring the extreme volatility gripping the white metal after a historic rally in 2025. While prices have cooled from record highs, the debate over whether investors should buy now or wait for a deeper correction is intensifying—especially after fresh comments from bestselling author Robert Kiyosaki.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In domestic markets, MCX silver futures jumped over 5% to trade near Rs 2,36,000 per kilogram, recovering part of Monday’s losses. Prices moved in a wide intraday range, touching a high of Rs 2,36,907 and a low of Rs 2,31,100. Despite the recent pullback, silver remains up an extraordinary 155–160% so far this year. Internationally, spot silver rebounded 3.7% to around $74.85 an ounce, after briefly touching an all-time high of $83.62 in the previous session, according to Reuters.

The sudden correction followed silver’s worst one-day fall since August 2020, triggered largely by aggressive profit-taking, thin holiday liquidity, and higher margin requirements imposed by the CME. These factors forced leveraged traders to cut positions, amplifying price swings after months of relentless gains.

Advertisement

Kiyosaki’s warning: Don’t chase the rally

Against this backdrop, Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, issued a cautionary note to investors. In a post on X dated December 29, Kiyosaki questioned whether silver was entering a bubble-like phase, warning against buying driven by fear of missing out.

“I love silver… but this looks like FOMO mania,” he wrote, advising investors to remain patient and wait for a meaningful correction. According to Kiyosaki, profits are made at the time of purchase, not at the point of sale—a core principle he has long emphasised.

SILVER BUBBLE ABOUT to BURST?



I love silver..



I bought my first silver in 1965.



But is silver bubble about to burst?



FOMO Fear of Missing Out MANIA

crash is coming.



If you are planning on investing in silver be patient. Wait for a crash then GO or NO.



I believe silver… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 28, 2025

Despite his short-term caution, Kiyosaki did not abandon his bullish long-term outlook. He reiterated his belief that silver could cross $100 in 2026 and potentially climb as high as $200 an ounce, arguing that structural forces such as currency debasement, rising debt levels, and supply constraints continue to favour precious metals.

Advertisement

SILVER BREAKS $ 80.00



$200 NEXt ? — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 28, 2025

Analysts see volatility, not a trend break

Market experts largely agree that the recent decline reflects technical unwinding rather than a shift in fundamentals. Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said the rebound followed forced position reductions after silver became technically overstretched. “The move was driven by margin hikes and profit booking, not by weakening demand,” he said.

Aksha Kamboj, Vice President of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), noted that silver’s ability to hold above ₹2 lakh per kilogram highlights sustained investment interest and growing industrial demand, particularly from renewable energy and electronics. She cautioned, however, that volatility is likely to persist near year-end as portfolios are rebalanced.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said silver’s broader bullish structure remains intact despite sharp swings. He expects MCX silver to attract accumulation on dips, with a sustained move above ₹2,36,000 potentially opening the door to higher levels in the medium term.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities, added that safe-haven demand from geopolitical tensions could provide support at lower levels, even as margin-driven volatility continues in the short run.

Advertisement

So, should investors buy now?

The consensus emerging from both Kiyosaki’s remarks and analyst commentary is clear: silver’s long-term story remains compelling, but near-term patience may be rewarded. After a year of exceptional gains, corrections are natural—and for disciplined investors, they may offer better entry points than chasing prices near record highs.

As silver heads into 2026, volatility appears inevitable. Whether it ultimately moves toward Kiyosaki’s ambitious $200 target may depend less on short-term price spikes and more on how global growth, industrial demand, and monetary policy evolve in the years ahead.