Investing Rs 10,000 monthly in this fund for just 15 years has given to Rs 1 crore; check details, portfolio 

Mutual fund investing: The Nippon India Small Cap Fund, a leading entity in the mutual fund landscape, has showcased significant growth since its launch in September 2013. Investors engaging in a systematic investment plan (SIP) of Rs 10,000 each month since the fund's inception have seen their cumulative investments burgeon to over Rs 1 crore. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the fund's annualised returns of about 20.31 percent, reflecting its consistent performance despite market fluctuations.

Over the past year, the mutual fund scheme has achieved a return of 0.15%. Looking back over the last three years, it has delivered an impressive return of 18.30%. The Nippon India Small Cap Fund has yielded returns of 38.02% over the past five years and 18.33% over the past seven years.

In the 12-year period until March 2025, the total investment would have been Rs 16,80,000, illustrating the fund's potential to effectively multiply wealth through disciplined investment practices.

The success of the Nippon India Small Cap Fund is underpinned by its comprehensive investment strategy and portfolio management. As of 31 March 2025, the fund amassed assets worth approximately Rs 55,491 crore. It has a predominant focus on equity, with 94.79 percent of its portfolio dedicated to stocks, complemented by 3.17 percent in debt securities and 2.04 percent in cash and cash equivalents. This strategic allocation has enabled the fund to mitigate risks and capitalise on growth opportunities, even during periods of economic volatility triggered by global events, such as fluctuating trade policies.

The fund's portfolio includes top holdings in robust entities like HDFC Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Kirloskar Brothers, State Bank of India, and Tube Investments. For instance, holdings in HDFC Bank constitute 2.19 percent of the portfolio, while MCX accounts for 1.77 percent. This diversified investment approach, aimed at balancing high returns and risk management, has been a key factor in the fund's success.

According to AMFI data, the fund ranks prominently in the small cap category based on its returns over the past decade, underscoring its adept management and strategic foresight.

In an era of stock market volatility, mutual funds like the Nippon India Small Cap Fund offer strategic investment avenues. While direct investments in stocks are often susceptible to market swings, mutual funds provide a buffer through diversified portfolios. With its strong performance metrics and strategic allocation, the Nippon India Small Cap Fund emerges as a viable choice for investors aiming to grow their wealth amid market uncertainties. However, potential investors are advised to thoroughly review all scheme-related documents and consult with financial advisors to align investments with individual risk appetites and financial objectives.