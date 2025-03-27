Is Quant Mutual Fund the real winner of the bull market? Financial planner notes why the fund stands out

Quant Mutual Fund has gained a reputation for aggressive and dynamic fund management, often taking contrarian bets and sector rotation strategies. Financial planner and SEBI-registered Research Analyst A K Mandhan, in a post on social media platform X, noted that in four years, the fund's AUM growth has gone up to Rs 1 lakh crore in August 2024 from Rs 130 crore in March 2020.

Quant Mutual Fund has actively managed its portfolios based on macroeconomic indicators, valuation metrics, and behavioral finance. Despite market volatility, Quant MF managed funds have delivered impressive long-term returns, especially in the small-cap and thematic fund categories. Sandeep Tandon is the CIO of Quant Mutual Fund.

AUM Growth

Mar’20 : 130 Crore

Aug’24 : 1,00,00 Crore — A K Mandhan (@A_K_Mandhan) March 27, 2025

Here are the top funds:

Top 5 Quant Mutual Funds (3 & 5 Year Returns) Fund Name 3-Year Return (%) 5-Year Return (%) Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan 21.93 52.32 Quant Infrastructure Fund - Direct Plan 20.57 45.09 Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Direct Plan 15.61 39.73 Quant Mid Cap Fund - Direct Plan 20.14 39.18 Quant Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan 17.98 38.93

1. Quant Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 52.32%

3-Year Return: 21.93%

This fund stands out for its exceptional small-cap exposure, showing high alpha generation over long horizons. It's ideal for investors with high risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon.

2. Quant Infrastructure Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 45.09%

3-Year Return: 20.57%

Thematic bets on infrastructure, construction, and capital goods have paid off. This fund is ideal for those who believe in India’s long-term infra growth story.

3. Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 39.73%

3-Year Return: 15.61%

Besides helping investors save taxes under Section 80C, this fund has consistently beaten benchmark returns with a focused and diversified approach.

4. Quant Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 39.18%

3-Year Return: 20.14%

This fund captures the mid-cap momentum well and is actively managed to adapt quickly to market shifts.

5. Quant Flexi Cap Fund – Direct Plan

5-Year Return: 38.93%

3-Year Return: 17.98%

With a flexible investment mandate, this fund allocates across market caps based on market dynamics and valuation opportunities.

Quant Mutual Fund's quarter performance

Quant Mutual Fund (MF) saw a decrease in its quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) for the first time in December 2024 since June 2020, due to market corrections and a decline in equity fund performance.

During the quarter ending December 2024, the fund house managed an average of Rs 96,697 crore, representing a 0.4 per cent decrease from the previous quarter. This marks the first instance in the last five years where its AUM growth lagged behind that of the industry.

The industry's QAAUM increased by 3.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 68.6 trillion in the December quarter, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Despite this decline, Quant MF was the fastest-growing large fund house on a year-on-year basis. With a December 2023 AUM of Rs 40,675 crore, the December 2024 quarterly AUM has surged by 138 per cent.