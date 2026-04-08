The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% may offer you short-term relief on your home loan EMI, but the bigger risk ahead is inflation — and how it could reshape your borrowing costs in the months ahead. While EMIs remain stable for now, rising global uncertainties are building pressure that could eventually translate into higher interest rates.

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RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has already warned that geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing West Asia conflict, have significantly increased upside risks to inflation. Higher energy prices are feeding into everyday costs and could impact liquidity, consumption, and investment trends. For you as a borrower, this is critical — because inflation directly influences whether your home loan becomes more expensive.

Inflation has already begun rising, moving from 1.33% in December 2025 to 3.21% in February, with expectations of further increases as fuel and essential prices climb. If this trend continues, the RBI may be forced to shift gears and consider rate hikes, which would quickly reflect in your EMI if you are on a floating-rate loan.

ALSO READ: Repo rate unchanged: How RBI's decision impacts your home loan, FD, savings

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Explaining the risk, Anurag Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments, said, “The primary factor which determines your home loan future expenses is inflation… If inflation stays high, the central bank must increase the repo rate… The banks will pass the rate increase to customers with floating rate home loans within three months… Your EMI could rise substantially.”

This means that while you are currently benefiting from lower rates, the situation can reverse quickly if inflation remains elevated.

Adding a broader macro perspective, Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank, noted that the RBI’s projections themselves signal caution. “RBI projected growth at 6.9% and inflation at 4.6% for FY27, while clearly alluding to upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth… the chances of any incremental rate cuts have moved close to zero.” He further pointed out that the central bank will have to manage a “delicate policy trade-off of keeping inflation pressures in check yet supporting growth.”

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For you, this effectively means that the era of falling interest rates may be over, and the next move—whenever it comes—is more likely to be upward than downward.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank cuts short-term MCLR ahead of RBI policy; long-term rates unchanged

Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director at DBS Bank, reinforced this shift in stance. “The policy outlook has shifted from a ‘benign inflation, strong growth’ scenario to a more cautious balancing act… Elevated risks from oil prices and geopolitical tensions limit the scope for near-term easing,” she said. This indicates that while immediate rate hikes may not happen, the room for further cuts is extremely limited.

From a market standpoint, Basant Bafna of Mirae Asset Investment Managers highlighted the multiple inflation triggers at play. He pointed to “energy shocks feeding into inflation and growth, trade disruptions… and the looming threat of El Niño as key risks,” suggesting that inflation pressures are broad-based and not easily reversible.

What this means for your home loan

In practical terms, you are currently in a temporary comfort zone:

Your EMI is stable due to the rate pause

Past rate cuts are still benefiting you

Borrowing costs remain relatively manageable

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However, if inflation continues to rise:

Your home loan interest rate could increase

Your EMI may go up or tenure may extend

Your total interest outgo could rise significantly over time

The takeaway is straightforward: while today’s stability offers breathing room, your future home loan cost will depend heavily on how inflation evolves. The signals from the RBI and experts suggest that caution, not complacency, is the right approach.