₹1 crore to invest: How to generate ₹50,000 monthly income and still grow wealth

I’m in my early 20s and currently have ₹1 crore lying idle in my current account, with no prior investment experience. I need to generate a stable monthly income of around ₹50,000–₹60,000 while preserving capital, as this corpus represents my entire financial base.

I’ve explored a few options so far. Sweep-in FDs offer around 6.45%, but post 30% tax the real return barely beats inflation. Arbitrage funds from Tata and Invesco are showing 7–7.1% returns and are taxed as equity (12.5% LTCG), which seems more efficient, though I’m concerned about whether higher STT on F&O could impact future returns. Small finance bank FDs are offering 8–8.6%, but splitting the corpus into ₹5-lakh chunks for DICGC insurance feels cumbersome. RBI Floating Rate Bonds at 8.05% are attractive but the 7-year lock-in seems long at my age.

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Advice by Anooj Mehta, Vice President – Partner Success at 1 Finance

The most important aspect here is the tenure and duration for which you would like to use this money. At 22, wanting a stable monthly income and capital preservation from your entire corpus may not help the corpus survive long term. Inflation at 5-6% will quietly cut your Rs 1 crore in half over 12-13 years. Preserving capital in nominal terms while inflation eats through it is not preservation. It is slow erosion.

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The options you have explored are all fine in isolation. Sweep-in FDs are safe but tax-inefficient at the 30% slab. Arbitrage funds are more tax efficient, but they are parking tools, not wealth builders. Small finance bank FDs at 8-8.6% sound attractive but the DICGC splitting hassle is real, and the higher rate exists because the risk is higher. RBI Floating Rate Bonds are solid but locking money for 7 years at 22 without equity exposure is a missed opportunity.

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What I would suggest instead is to separate the corpus into three buckets. For example, keep Rs 3 lakh in a liquid or arbitrage fund as a 6-month emergency buffer (50,000 per month for 6 months). Put roughly Rs 30 lakh into a hybrid or a balanced advantage fund and run a Rs 50,000 monthly systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) from it. At around 8% return, this bucket lasts approximately 6 to 7 years. The remaining Rs 67 lakh goes into an equity mutual fund through a systematic transfer plan spread over 8-12 months. At a conservative 10% CAGR, this grows to over Rs 1.2 crore by the time bucket two runs out. At that point, your SWP shifts to the equity bucket, where monthly returns alone exceed your inflation-adjusted need. The corpus becomes self-sustaining.

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Equity vs hybrid funds

Equity and hybrid mutual funds serve different investment objectives, primarily distinguished by their asset allocation, risk profile, and return expectations. Choosing between the two depends on an investor’s financial goals, time horizon, and risk appetite.

Equity funds invest predominantly in stocks, with at least 65% allocation to equities. They are designed for long-term wealth creation and typically suit investors with a higher risk appetite and an investment horizon of five to seven years or more. While equity funds offer the potential for superior returns over time, they are also subject to significant market volatility, especially in the short term.

In contrast, hybrid funds combine equity and debt instruments such as bonds or fixed-income securities. This balanced allocation helps moderate risk while still offering growth potential. Depending on the category, hybrid funds may have varying equity exposure—aggressive hybrid funds may hold 65–80% in equities, while conservative hybrid funds may limit equity exposure to 10–25%. This flexibility makes them suitable for investors seeking stability along with moderate returns over a medium-term horizon of three to five years.

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The key advantage of hybrid funds lies in diversification. The equity portion drives growth during bullish markets, while the debt component provides stability during downturns. This dynamic reduces overall portfolio volatility and helps investors remain invested even during market corrections. Some hybrid categories, such as balanced advantage funds, actively adjust allocation based on market conditions, further enhancing risk management.

From a taxation perspective, hybrid funds are treated as equity funds if their equity exposure exceeds 65%; otherwise, they are taxed as debt funds.

Overall, equity funds are ideal for aggressive investors aiming for higher long-term returns, while hybrid funds cater to conservative to moderate investors who prefer a smoother investment journey. The choice ultimately depends on whether the priority is maximising returns or maintaining stability with controlled risk.