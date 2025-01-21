'No one ever made a loss by investing in Bitcoin if...': Finfluencer explains investment patterns

Bitcoin investment: More than 560 million people worldwide currently own crypto assets, and new and seasoned investors alike are constantly looking for promising new projects to buy into. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity for years; now ETFs are also available. Finfluencer Save Invest Repeat has recently posted on social media X highlighted that those who have invested in Bitcoin for a minimum four years haven't made any losses.

Related Articles

The financial influencer affirmed that Bitcoin SIP investors did not lag behind the S&P 500 or gold, all time safe haven for all investors, in any timeframe.

"Interesting part - No one ever made a loss by investing in Bitcoin for 4+ years. More interesting part - No Bitcoin SIP investors underperformed S&P 500 or Gold in any time frame," the finfluencer noted.

Interesting part - No one ever made a loss by investing in Bitcoin for 4+ years.



More interesting part - No Bitcoin SIP investors underperformed S&P 500 or Gold in any time frame. pic.twitter.com/ONG2quZqAI — Save Invest Repeat 📈 (@InvestRepeat) January 20, 2025



Established in 2009, Bitcoin serves as the inaugural cryptocurrency and remains one of the most widely traded digital assets to date. Created by the enigmatic figure Satoshi Nakamoto, believed to be a pseudonym for an unidentified individual or group, Bitcoin holds a prominent position in the realm of digital currencies. With a market value of £1.5 trillion and trading at approximately £76,000 in early December, Bitcoin is considered the cornerstone of the cryptocurrency market.

Investing in cryptos in 2025

Boasting inflation hedging capabilities and a reputation as a reliable long-term investment option, Bitcoin is a staple in diversified investment portfolios. In recent months, Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced fluctuations in value, displaying a diverse range of colors on the global financial landscape.

Although BTC had a sluggish beginning to the year 2024, it gained momentum in the latter part of the year, with a notable surge in price coinciding with Donald Trump's endorsement of the cryptocurrency. This surge was particularly evident as Trump assumed office, leading to a substantial increase in the price of BTC.

The US elections occurred in November, revealing that Bitcoin was valued at $67,000 to $68,000 that day. An initial investment of $1,000 at that time would yield a return of 61.65% today. Therefore, $1,000 would have grown to $1,616.52 with Bitcoin reaching its peak value.

During his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, noted that a potential second term for Donald Trump as US president could attract significant investment into the cryptocurrency market.

"The Trump effect cannot be denied. To have the leader of the largest GDP country in the world come out undeniably and say that he wants to be the first crypto president," he said on Tuesday.

Bitcoin experienced a significant decline from its all-time highs on Tuesday, as investors awaited further guidance on cryptocurrency policy from President Donald Trump. The market had surged on Monday leading up to Trump's inauguration, fueled by speculation that he would enact favorable executive orders for the crypto industry.

However, Trump's initial executive orders did not mention crypto policy, instead focusing on other campaign commitments such as TikTok, trade, and energy. Investors are now turning their attention to future announcements from the administration for insights into the future regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

Renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper foresees Bitcoin reaching a value of $250,000 or £198,000 by the close of 2025, indicating a potential growth rate of 150% in the market value of the cryptocurrency. Draper's optimistic outlook is underpinned by favourable government policies and increasing adoption rates.

Should you invest?

Bitcoin operates as a decentralised digital currency utilizing blockchain technology, a distributed ledger secured through cryptographic methods. While investing in Bitcoin carries significant risk, the potential for lucrative returns is also present. The cryptocurrency's price can fluctuate drastically on a daily basis, and opinions on its long-term prospects vary. Investors should carefully consider their goals, risk tolerance, and other investment factors in deciding whether to invest in individual cryptocurrencies or derivative products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market, crypto and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.