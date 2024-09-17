'NPS Vatsalya to build a pension-oriented mindset among young': Expert on newest investment scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will formerly float the NPS Vatsalya scheme on September 18, 2024, almost two months after announcing it in the Union Budget 2024. The scheme, which is an extension of the existing National Pension Scheme, is focused on children and the investment made in this account will be to ensure long-term wealth.

Under the scheme, which will be run by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), parents can start saving for their child's retirement fund. NPS Vatsalya offers flexible contributions and investment options, allowing parents to invest as little as Rs 1,000 annually in their child's name. This accessible opportunity is perfect for families of all economic backgrounds. The launch of NPS Vatsalya underlines the Government of India's commitment to promoting long-term financial planning and security for all. This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring a financially secure and independent future for India's upcoming generations.

The finance minister will be unveiling an online platform for subscribing to NPS Vatsalya, releasing a scheme brochure, and distributing Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) cards to minor subscribers.

"NPS Vatsalya will open up new avenues for family financial planning in India. By enabling parents or guardians to initiate retirement savings for their children or wards early, it taps into the potential of long-term wealth accumulation. The scheme's low entry point makes it accessible to many families, potentially fostering a culture of disciplined savings and financial awareness. We see NPS Vatsalya as an important step towards building a more financially secure future for the next generation," said Rajesh Khandagale, Head - National Pension System, KFin Technologies.

Top points about NPS Vatsalya scheme

> Investment focus: The investment strategy of the NPS Vatsalya focuses on providing parents with a means to save for their children's future by investing in a pension account. By leveraging the power of compounding, the scheme aims to secure long-term wealth for the beneficiaries.

> Limit of Investment: The NPS Vatsalya offers a variety of investment options and allows for flexible contributions. Parents have the option to make a minimum annual investment of Rs 1,000 in their child's name, making the scheme accessible to families from diverse economic backgrounds.

> Eligibility: All parents and guardians, regardless of their nationality as Indian citizens, NRIs, or OCIs, have the opportunity to establish an NPS-Vatsalya account on behalf of their underage dependents.

> Powe of compounding: One of the main benefits of the program is the ability for parents to begin saving for their child's retirement from a very young age, even infancy. The impact of compound interest can greatly boost earnings over a lengthy investment period.

> Long-term benefit: Once the child reaches adulthood, their account will seamlessly convert into a standard NPS account. Parents have the option to start with a modest monthly contribution of Rs 500 or an annual contribution of Rs 6,000.

"By extending pension coverage to a younger demographic, it addresses future challenges proactively. By introducing the long-term investment characteristics of NPS at a younger age, will help the younger generation appreciate the benefits and power of compounding, as they start their investment journey. This approach has the potential to boost the national pension corpus over time and signals a move towards a more inclusive system. If effectively implemented, NPS Vatsalya could play a crucial role in cultivating a pension-oriented mindset among Indians, contributing to the country's long-term economic stability," said Khandagale of KFin Technologies.

