PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi: 20th installment expected, check who meets eligibility rules

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme during his visit to Motihari, Bihar on July 18. Eligible farmers will receive ₹2,000 as part of the central government’s direct benefit transfer program—though those without completed e-KYC or Aadhaar-linked bank accounts may not receive the payment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, farmers across India receive ₹6,000 annually in three installments. The upcoming 20th installment, amounting to ₹2,000, has been highly anticipated, with reports suggesting the disbursal may be officially announced during the Prime Minister’s public rally in Motihari.

During the event, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate infrastructure projects worth ₹7,100 crore, including developments in IT, railways, and roads.

However, not all registered farmers may receive the payment. The government has made e-KYC mandatory under the scheme to ensure proper targeting of beneficiaries. Farmers who have not completed this verification—either online or at designated centers—risk missing out.

Additionally, bank accounts must be Aadhaar-linked and correctly updated in the PM-KISAN portal. Errors in name matching or incomplete linkage can delay or block fund transfers.

Advertisement

Farmers are advised to visit their bank branch with essential documents including Aadhaar, address proof (such as utility bills), and a copy of their bank passbook to complete the process.

With over 11 crore farmers enrolled under the scheme, the PM-KISAN payout is one of the largest direct benefit transfers globally. As anticipation builds around the July 18 event, an official confirmation from the government is expected within hours.

Until then, the message to farmers is clear: check your paperwork—eligibility depends on it.