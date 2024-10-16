Quant Mutual Fund emerges as largest investor in Adani Enterprises' QIP. Details here

Quant Mutual Fund has emerged as the largest investor in Adani Enterprises' recent Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), which closed on October 15, 2024. According to a stock exchange filing, Quant Mutual Fund emerged as the primary participant in the recently concluded Rs 4,200-crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquiring close to 47 percent of the total issue size.

Data on investors who received more than 5 percent of the QIP issue revealed that Quant Small Cap Fund, the flagship scheme of Quant Mutual Fund, secured a significant allocation of 17.41 percent of the overall Adani Enterprises offering.

Additionally, other Quant schemes including Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Quant Active Fund, and Quant Flexi Cap Fund each obtained sizeable stakes exceeding 7 percent in the QIP.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the leading company of the Adani Group, has sanctioned the issuance and allocation of 1.41 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each to qualified institutional buyers.

The Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) has been set at a price of Rs 2,962 per share, representing a 5% discount from the floor price of Rs 3,117.47 per share, according to the exchange filing by Adani Enterprises. The discount on the issue price is almost identical to that of the floor price when compared to the closing price on Tuesday.

The institutional share sale by Adani Enterprises commenced on October 9.

Quant Mutual Fund has made a total investment of approximately Rs 1,973 crore in Adani Enterprises, acquiring over 66.6 lakh shares at a price of Rs 2,962 per share. As a result of this investment, Quant Mutual Fund now holds a post-issue equity stake of about 0.58% in Adani Enterprises through its different schemes.

Other than, Quant MF, Winro Commercial (India) Ltd., Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte Ltd. and SBI Life Insurance were some of the other institutions, to whom more than 5% of the QIP shares on offer have been issued.

Fund % Of QIP Shares Issued

Quant Mutual Fund 46.97%

Winro Commercial (India) 12.50%

Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte 5.94%

SBI Life Insurance 5.05%

A Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) is a fundraising method utilized by companies to issue equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). QIPs are designed to attract institutional investors like mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds, as opposed to retail investors. Typically, the shares in a QIP are offered at a discounted price relative to the prevailing market rate, incentivizing institutional investors to partake. The capital raised through QIP can be allocated towards a range of objectives, such as capital expenditure, debt settlement, or other corporate endeavors.

The proceeds from this Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) will be used for both capital expenditures and debt reduction within Adani Enterprises and its subsidiaries. Following this offering, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 114 crore to Rs 115.42 crore.

The QIP took place from October 9 to October 15, 2024, as part of a larger strategy to raise capital. Earlier this year, the board approved a fundraising plan totaling Rs 16,600 crore (approximately $2 billion). The company's goal is to finance expansion in key sectors such as airports, mining, data centers, and green hydrogen.

In a previous QIP in 2024, Adani Energy Solutions successfully raised around $1 billion, attracting significant interest from investors, including GQG, Blackrock, and various domestic mutual funds.