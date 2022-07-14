Quantum MF launches Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund 

Quantum Mutual Fund has launched Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund - an open-ended fund of fund scheme that will invest in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF.

According to the fund house, Quantum Nifty 50 ETF FOF is a first of its kind Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund, which combines the efficiency of an ETF with the convenience of an index fund.

The FoF will allow investors to invest in Nifty 50 without the need of a demat account while investing in the units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF, a passive scheme with a track record of 14 years.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on July 18 and close on August 1.

“Investors can build their investment portfolio by adopting a passive approach in Quantum’s DIY 12-20-80 Asset Allocation Strategy. This strategy has the potential to minimise downside risks and achieve your long-term goals,” said Chirag Mehta, CIO - Quantum Mutual Fund.

“As per this strategy, investors dedicate 12 months’ money of their expenses in a liquid fund and 20 per cent of their investable money to gold, the rest 80 per cent can be allocated to equity. Investors can allocate 85 per cent of their equity investments to Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund, while the rest 15 per cent can be allocated to Quantum India ESG Equity Fund,” he added.

Meanwhile, the new fund will be managed by Hitendra Parekh who is also the fund manager of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF since its inception in July 2008.

“With this new fund offering, Quantum Mutual Fund continues to dive deeper into the passive space, offering investors, ease of investment and diversification in a single product. This hassle-free option can help one to plan for long-term goals,” said Parekh.

The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption on an ongoing basis from August 10.

